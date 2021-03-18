Zack Snyder's Justice League DC Comics Variant Covers Revealed

DC Comics rejected Zack Snyder's pitch for a Justice League movie prequel comic, but it will dedicate a series of variant covers to Zack Snyder's Justice League's HBO Max debut. DC Comics revealed three new variant covers to Justice League #59 --launching the Infinite Frontier era -- inspired by Zack Snyder's Justice League. The covers come from three of DC Comics' star artists: DC Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee, Lee Bermejo (Joker, Batman: Damned), and Liam Sharp (The Green Lantern, The Brave and the Bold: Batman and Wonder Woman), and feature characters from the four-hour film, including fans' first look at Martian Manhunter.

Justice League #59 goes on sale in March. By writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist David Marquez, the main story introduces a brand new Justice League roster: Superman, Batman, the Flash, Hawkgirl, Aquaman, Hippolyta, Naomi, and Black Adam. The issue also launches a new Justice League Dark backup story by Ram V and Xermanico starring Zatanna and John Constantine (the latter also has an HBO Max project on the way).

What do you think of the new Zack Snyder's Justice League variant covers, seen below? Let us know in the comments section. The variant covers will be available in full color and black and white versions at participating comic book stores for $5.99 each. Justice League #59 goes on sale on March 16th. Zack Snyder's Justice League debuts on HBO Max on March 18th.