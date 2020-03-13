The Batman Filming Will Reportedly Continue

Due to the outbreak of coronvirus throughout the world, and the concern events containing large crowds, quite a few film studios have decided to pause production on their major projects, but it looks as though Warner Bros. most anticipated movies, including The Batman, will continue. It seemed as though when Walt Disney Studio halted production on all live-action films that the rest of the studios that hadn’t yet done so would follow suit. That’s not the case for WB, at least not yet.

Variety’s Justin Kroll took to Twitter on Friday to confirm that The Batman, Matrix 4, and other high profile films would continue shooting for the time being. That doesn’t include movies like The Suicide Squad, which has already completely principle photography, and Black Adam, which doesn’t begin filming until later this year.

“Source close to WB saying Batman, Matrix and King Richard shoots will continue,” Kroll wrote. “Squad, Little Things and Reminisce are all in post, Black Adam doesn’t start til August, Aquaman in 2021.”

In two follow-up tweets, Kroll acknowledged that this situation could change at any time as the virus continues, and that Fantastic Beasts 3 is also going to film as scheduled, with production set to begin next week.

“Situation is obviously fluid and could change but WB is not planning on shutting down productions based on Disney decision,” he continued. “Sorry missed one Fantastic Beasts also expected to start Monday.”

Warner Bros. is continuing production on The Batman for the time being, but that could quickly change as the spread of the coronavirus continues. Disney Parks said on Tuesday that Disneyland and Walt Disney World would be staying open, only to announce the closure of both parks just two days later.

The Batman is directed by Matt Reeves and stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne. Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Peter Sarsgaard, John Turturro, and Andy Serkis also star. Provided there are no major delays, the film is set to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.