New The Batman Fan Art Makes Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit Look Truly Epic

The Batman movie reboot is now filming, and with paparazzi snapping photos of the set everyday, it was only a matter of time until we got the long-awaited reveal of the new Batman costume actor Robert Pattinson will wear in the film. The Batman director Matt Reeves provided a nice tease of the costume in the new Batsuit’s first-look teaser video, but subsequent set photos have revealed full details of the costume. However, teasers and set photos of stuntman costumes don’t do the new Batsuit proper justice – but this new fan art of the The Batman suit certainly does!

This artwork was done by famed digital artist Datrinti, who has been on a serious The Batman kick, ever since Pattinson’s Batsuit was first revealed. The image above is the most gorgeous and dynamic mock-up of the suit that we’ve seen – not to mention a serving as a great Batman movie callback. If you’re old enough to have been surfing the Internet for any and all details about Chris Nolan’s The Dark Knight during its production, then you may remember some similarly-themed promo images of Bale’s new Batsuit from that film exploding onto the Internet and getting fans hyped.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Robert Pattinson’s Batman costume has already gotten its fair share of criticism and grief from DC fans and trolls alike. The general negative consensus is that the pants and boots look “too biker”; the writs gauntlet weapons look like something out of The Court of Owls; the stitched leather cowl looks too cosplay; the ears and eyes aren’t strong; and the shoulders look like Dark Knight-style hockey pads. However, it’s always easy to criticize a superhero movie costume when its in set photos – easier still when its the cheaper replica costumes being worn by the stunt doubles. Regardless of the finer details, Datrinti makes the costume we have seen look as good and convincing as any we’ve seen in a Batman movie – while also making Robert Pattinson look like a convincing choice to fill it out.

Do you like what you see above?

Upcoming DC movies include Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey now in theaters, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.