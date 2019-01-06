‘The Batman’ Reportedly Shooting This November

Shazam!, Joker, and Wonder Woman 1984 are all on the horizon for the DC Extended Universe, with the future of the franchise having many uncertainties. A recent rumor from The Hollywood Reporter claims that Matt Reeves‘ The Batman could begin shooting in November.

When discussing who could potentially star in the film and when audiences might find out, the outlet claimed, “The script is basically in, although Reeves will continue tweaking it and working on it. And I’m hearing the studio wants to start shooting in November. So let’s say between now and then?”

Previous reports regarding the movie have claimed it could shoot this summer.

Batman has been one of DC’s most iconic characters, coming to life in various films dating all the way back to Adam West’s Batman: The Movie in 1966. Despite his pop culture prominence, the upcoming adventure has been the source of much of fans’ speculation.

Christopher Nolan’s trilogy of Batman films are considered by some to be the most impressive features focusing on the Caped Crusader, surpassing preconceived notions of what can be done within the superhero genre. Unfortunately for Warner Bros., these films exist in their own canon which doesn’t connect to the current DCEU.

Man of Steel launched the shared universe in 2013, setting the mood of the upcoming series of superhero films. Ben Affleck debuted as Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, a film that was a box office smash, yet earned poor critical reviews. Batman was once again in the forefront with Justice League, earning similar dour reviews while failing to make a dent at the box office.

Amidst the negative reactions to the DCEU films, rumors began to swirl that Affleck hoped to quietly leave the superhero series behind. He was initially attached to write and direct The Batman, yet he handed over creative leadership to Reeves, citing that it would be an exhausting endeavor trying to direct while also starring.

In the months since Reeves has taken over the project, reports have claimed the film would focus on a younger Bruce Wayne, likely needing a new actor to take over from Affleck. Were this the case, and with no other Batman-related projects confirmed, Affleck could hang up the cowl for good.

Stay tuned for details on the future of The Batman and the rest of the DCEU.

