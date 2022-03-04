The Batman Fans Celebrate Steelbook Home Video Release
The Batman is out on Steelbook and fans are ecstatic to have a collector's edition of the movie. March seems like so long ago now, but from the moment Matt Reeves' movie premiered on-screen, there were a large contingent of viewers who knew they would be buying a copy of this for their home collections. Now, with a fancy new Steelbook in hand, they're letting WB know how happy they are with their purchase. It seems like an inevitability that The Batman will be receiving a tease for that sequel after an announcement came down last month. Just recently, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness might have passed it on the box office charts. But, there are still fans dutifully plugging away at making fan art and other posts about Robert Pattinson's version of Bruce Wayne. Check out some of the merriment down below.
Here's how Warner Bros. describes The Batman: "An edgy, action-packed thriller that depicts Batman in his early years, struggling to balance rage with righteousness as he investigates a disturbing mystery that has terrorized Gotham. Robert Pattinson delivers a raw, intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned, desperate vigilante awakened by the realization that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he's hunting."
Oh look! It’s the best movie of 2022. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/jdQmy0aq9f— Nikko (@NikkoCaruso) May 25, 2022
Are you getting The Batman special edition this week? Let us know down in the comments!
This is so cool 🤯🔥 #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/IFMpibU2F7— Alec🦇 (@alecsm7) May 23, 2022
No one can take my #theBatman away from me now. 😉 pic.twitter.com/0wKzs5jTUf— Hello! I'm Peter. Where are you from? Originally. (@PeteIllustrated) May 25, 2022
You’ve never seen the Batmobile quite like this. Own #TheBatman on 4K Ultra HD 5/24 & Digital now and stream on HBO Max – https://t.co/FEsUIRKAhf pic.twitter.com/EXrwlLy2aE— The Batman (@TheBatman) May 17, 2022
IT’S FINALLY HERE #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/UfPQgC59TF— jos🦇 (@chickasawbatman) May 22, 2022
ITS HERE AND ITS PERFECT #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/fUauEuf6QZ— sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) May 24, 2022
Now that this gem is in my hands, I can watch him becoming The Batman over and over again #TheBatman #RobertPattinson #Bluray pic.twitter.com/CvKsukGlf3— Piccolina Bru🦇 (@SlaveforRob) May 25, 2022
To quote TDK’s Joker – “Well hello, beautiful!”#TheBatman pic.twitter.com/0ft7Z3tjyC— Harvey Edgerton 🇦🇺 (@edgerton_harvey) May 24, 2022
CINEMA ARRIVED #TheBatman
This steelbook is so tight. pic.twitter.com/yqwTs2G0AV— Nick #bringbackslycooper 🦝 (@SlyCerberus) May 25, 2022