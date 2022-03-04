The Batman Fans Celebrate News of Confirmed Sequel
The Batman 2 is officially in development. Surprising few, Warner Brothers took to CinemaCon Tuesday afternoon to reveal a sequel to Matt Reeves' critically-acclaimed crime thriller is in the works. In addition to Reeves returning to write and direct, studio head Toby Emmerich unveiled "the whole team" will return, though no specifications were made. As you may suspect, fans of the latest to feature the Caped Crusader were ecstatic with the news — so much so, the franchise began to trend on Twitter.
The Batman became a runaway hit at the box office, grossing a whopping $759 million at the global box office. After the success of the film early this year, Reeves suggested discussions were being held with the studio regarding a sequel.
"I really believe in what we've done and I'd be excited to tell more stories... We are already telling other stories in the streaming space, we're doing stuff on HBO Max, we're doing a Penguin show with Colin [Farrell], which is gonna be super cool," Reeves shared with The Independent at the film's premiere. "And we're working on some other stuff, too, but we have started talking about another movie."
Keep going to see what people are saying.
Totally New
prevnext
The more I think about it, the more I want them to skip over that last scene in #TheBatman & have The Batman 2 be a totally new story separate from those 2 villains.
If all goes well, connect it together in a potential third film. But let’s get a sequel that stands on its own. pic.twitter.com/7gPEdEQ0nS— Shah Shahid (@theshahshahid) April 26, 2022
Serotonin
prevnext
celebratory watch of the batman tonight cause this is just great serotonin for me— nikki ⍟⃝ 🦇 (@andybahber) April 26, 2022
Rage
prevnext
ben affleck batman stans after the batman 2 announcement pic.twitter.com/Z2SD8cT726— ⚡︎ (@charmingzc) April 26, 2022
Freeze
prevnext
Someone fancast Giancarlo Esposito as Mr. Freeze and holy shit I want that.
I really want a good cinema version of Heart of Ice, possibly the greatest contribution to the Batman canon that Batman: The Animated Series gave us, followed by Harley Quinn.— Comfortable Creatures 🦝🔞 (@LewdCreatures) April 26, 2022
Hannibal
prevnext
My personal hope for #TheBatman sequels is Joker never becomes the spotlight villain. Let him remain the Unseen Arkham Prisoner who Bruce occasionally sees in a Starling/Lecter fashion. Maybe say in between movies he’s escaped and been brought back a few times.— Josh Gilbert, Occasional Artist (@ShokXoneStudios) April 26, 2022
Groovy
prevnext
Don't Mind Me , Just Celebrating We Are Getting Sequel To #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/H9jev6zCcB— MAHAD (@mahad__02) April 26, 2022
The King
WB said “the whole team” is returning for #TheBatman sequel. That means this king is returning, right?— Connor Behrens (@ConnorBehrens) April 26, 2022
#CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/uBFqoPXqLs
*****0comments
The Batman 2 has yet to set a release date. The Batman is currently streaming on HBO Max.
What villains do you hope to see in the sequel? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!prev