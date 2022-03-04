The Batman Fans Celebrate News of Confirmed Sequel

The Batman 2 is officially in development. Surprising few, Warner Brothers took to CinemaCon Tuesday afternoon to reveal a sequel to Matt Reeves' critically-acclaimed crime thriller is in the works. In addition to Reeves returning to write and direct, studio head Toby Emmerich unveiled "the whole team" will return, though no specifications were made. As you may suspect, fans of the latest to feature the Caped Crusader were ecstatic with the news — so much so, the franchise began to trend on Twitter.

The Batman became a runaway hit at the box office, grossing a whopping $759 million at the global box office. After the success of the film early this year, Reeves suggested discussions were being held with the studio regarding a sequel.

"I really believe in what we've done and I'd be excited to tell more stories... We are already telling other stories in the streaming space, we're doing stuff on HBO Max, we're doing a Penguin show with Colin [Farrell], which is gonna be super cool," Reeves shared with The Independent at the film's premiere. "And we're working on some other stuff, too, but we have started talking about another movie."

Keep going to see what people are saying.