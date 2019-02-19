DC Releases New Look at Grim Knight Batman

The Caped Crusader has had some pretty unique portrayals over the years, and fans have a new look at the character’s latest twist.

Jock recently shared a photo of his cover for The Batman Who Laughs: The Grim Knight #1, a special that will be arriving in March. The cover sees the gun-toting Dark Knight perched on a column, with the moon and a rather ominous-looking sky in the background.

My new cover for THE GRIM KNIGHT special. #thebatmanwholaughs pic.twitter.com/SU9DOzY7XX — jock (@Jock4twenty) February 18, 2019

The special will be spun out of the “Dark Knights: Metal” event, and will follow the Batman Who Laughs ally that’s unafraid to use any of the weapons in his vast arsenal. The issue, which is written by Scott Snyder and James Tynion IV with art by Eduardo Risso, will continue the unique sort of approach to the iconic character that’s already been seen in the larger Batman Who Laughs series.

“It really is freeing, so I do feel like I’m getting to territories that feels unchartered and brand new for me,” Snyder previously told ComicBook.com. “It embraces a kind of nightmare-ish, cosmic element that is expansive where as where I began on “Black Mirror” with Jock I was just getting my feet under me and I had a story that was really personal.”

“I wanted to tell but it was intensely grounded, like intensely Gotham — gritty street corners and shadows,” the creator elaborated. “Now, I’ve been all over the DCU and done things that have been taking me to the Source Wall and beyond, and coming back I almost feel like a older, wiser writer and in some way this is a spiritual successor to that book. It has the same characters, it has a lot of connections to it, but it’s a more terrifyingly expansive investigation of some of the same ideas.”

You can check out the official solicitation for The Batman Who Laughs: The Grim Knight #1 below!

THE BATMAN WHO LAUGHS: THE GRIM KNIGHT #1

Written by SCOTT SNYDER and JAMES TYNION IV

Art by EDUARDO RISSO

Cover by JOCK

Variant cover by GABRIEL DELL’OTTO

Blank variant cover available

Ripped from Batman’s greatest nightmares, the Grim Knight is his world’s most dangerous vigilante, unafraid to use any weapon and go to any lengths to stop those whom he deems worthy of death. Trained with the finest arsenal Wayne money can buy, learn the secret origin of the second-deadliest Batman, hand selected by the Batman Who Laughs to bring his dark plans to fruition. This one-shot has a big 28-page story!

ONE SHOT | ON SALE 03.13.19

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES

FC | RATED T+

The Batman Who Laughs: The Grim Knight #1 will be in stores on March 13th.