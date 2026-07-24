Lanterns Trailer Reveals the DC Heroes As Comic Book Fans Always Wanted to See Them

While DC Studios didn’t have a major presence at San Diego Comic-Con this year, there was , Lanterns, ahead of its HBO debut next month. The panel featured discussions with the creatives and cast behind the series, but before all was said and done, fans , and this one was the trailer comic fans have been waiting for all along. You can watch the new footage in the trailer below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Comic-Con trailer for Lanterns finally reveals who the real villains are here, and while Sinestro does make his first official appearance, it’s actually the Manhunters who are the main adversaries here. We also get to see more into the real dynamic between Hal and John, and we even get more constructs and the oath to finish things out. This is the trailer we’ve been waiting for, and now the wait for Lanterns truly begins.

Play video

Lanterns’ Comic-Con Trailer Makes Several Elements Crystal Clear

Coming into this trailer, Lanterns was still keeping quite a few secrets close to the vest, including who was really behind this small town mystery and why it needed the presence of Green Lanterns. Tying it to the Manhunters brings the scope and the need for Lanterns into view, but that’s not the only key element that gets some spotlight.

Another major aspect of the series will be the dynamic between Hal Jordan and John Stewart, and their relationship has seemed a bit rocky at times in the previous trailers. While it was already hinted at, the reason for that edginess is laid out plainly in the trailer, as Sinestro and Hal’s discussion reveals Jordan already knows that Stewart isn’t his backup, but his replacement.

There’s also a bigger scope to this trailer than previous ones, and if you are a Green Lantern fan, it’s hard not to get some chills when the Green Lantern Oath is heard over the closing moments of the trailer. In short, this is the Lanterns trailer that longtime fans have been waiting and hoping for, and it will likely ease the fears of some who didn’t know what to make of the series to this point.

Lanterns hits HBO on August 16th.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!