The Batman: Zoe Kravitz Has Already Had Multiple Costume Fittings

Filming on Matt Reeves’ The Batman is well underway in London, England and a couple of the upcoming film’s biggest stars have already been spotted in the city streets. Robert Pattinson and Colin Farrell were seen in the earliest set photos from the movie, and Jeffrey Wright confirmed last week that he was heading to the set for the first time. Now it looks like their other high-profile co-stars are heading out to Europe to join them. Appearing on Ellen early this week, Zoe Kravitz confirmed she was about to head out to the set and begin her work on the highly-anticipated Batman relaunch.

As you probably know, Kravitz is playing Catwoman in The Batman, a role that has been played by Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry, and Anne Hathaway in past feature films. Part of the challenge with Catwoman, like any popular comic book character, is getting the costume right. These productions go through extensive tests and fittings to make sure the costumes are everything they’re hoping for, and Kravitz is currently in the thick of that lengthy process.

During Kravtiz’s time on Ellen, host Ellen DeGeneres asked whether or not she’d already been fitted for a costume. Kravitz confirmed that she’d already been through multiple rounds of fittings, in between all of the different workouts required for taking on the role.

“We’ve had many, it’s going really well,” Kravitz responded. “It’s very exciting. And I’ve been training a ton, too, which has been great and hard.”

“It’s very physical,” she continued. “I come home just limping every day. It’s actually kind of pathetic.”

Kravitz will star in The Batman alongside Pattinson, Farrell, Wright, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, John Turturro, and Peter Sarsgaard. Reeves is serving as both writer and director, in a film that is reportedly set to be the first of a trilogy.

“Obviously we’re not doing an origin tale or anything like that,” Reeves said of his new take on Batman. “We’re doing a story that is definitively Batman though, and trying to tell a story that’s emotional and yet is really about him being the world’s greatest detective and all the things that for me, since I was a kid, made me love Batman.”

The Batman arrives in theaters on July 25, 2021.