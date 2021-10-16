The CW’s Naomi Releases First Teaser During DC FanDome

DC FanDome 2021 occurred on Saturday, showcasing the latest that DC has in store for movies, television, comics, video games, and more. The event was already poised to include some first looks at highly-anticipated movies and shows — and it looks like Naomi is among them. The CW debuted its first teaser trailer for Naomi, the latest live-action series that is poised to hit the network in early 2022. The footage showcases what audiences can expected from Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall), a relatively new, but fan-favorite, character created by Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker, and Jamal Campbell in 2019.

The television series, which is being written and executive produced by When They See Us‘ Ava DuVernay and Arrow writer Jill Blankenship, will follow Naomi’s (Kaci Walfall) journey after a massive supernatural event shakes her world and her hometown to the core, and once she starts investigating what happened, her world will experience some shakeups as well.

In addition to Walfall, the series will star Camila Moreno, Alexander Wraith (Orange Is the New Black, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD), Cranston Johnson (Filthy Rich), Barry Watson (7th Heaven, Hart of Dixie), Mary-Charles Jones (Kevin Can Wait, Grey’s Anatomy), Aidan Gemme (Tomorrowland, Dora the Explorer), Mouzam Makkar (The Fix, Champions), Will Meyers (Gotham, Blue Bloods), and Daniel Puig (The System).

DuVernay’s Array Filmworks in association with Warner Bros Television will be producing, and Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes will also be on board as executive producers. DeMane Davis was recently named as a co-executive producer, and will also be directing several of the series’ episodes and overseeing the directing team.

“Growing up, I would scarf down Cap’n Crunch while watching Bugs Bunny every Saturday. I imagined a lot of things, but back then seeing him lean up against the Warner Bros. logo, I don’t think I imagined this,” Davis said in a statement. “I’m forever grateful to [Naomi co-executive producer] Ava [DuVernay] for putting me in this rocket ship. Getting to go ‘home’ and work with her and my Array family on Naomi is a gift.”

Naomi is expected to premiere in early 2022 on The CW.