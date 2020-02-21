The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow Will Air Delayed Episodes on March 10

Earlier today, The CW announced that The Flash episode “The Death of the Speed Force” and the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow episode “Mr. Parker’s Cul de Sac” would be delayed, with re-runs set to air in their place on March 3. No formal reason was given at the time, but the most likely explanation seems to be that they are trying to avoid competing with “Super Tuesday” news coverage, which will go a long way toward determining what Democrat will run against Republican incumbent Donald Trump for the U.S. Presidency later this year. Those delayed episodes, the network confirmed tonight, will intead air one week later on March 10.

In “Death of the Speed Force,” Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale) returns to Central City. In “Mr. Parker’s Cul-De-Sac,” fans will finally get to see what it is that Ray Palmer is doing in all those ads where he is dressed like Mister Rogers.

You can check out the official synopses for the episode below.

THE FLASH

“Death of the Speed Force” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

WALLY WEST SPEEDS BACK INTO CENTRAL CITY – Kid Flash (guest star Keiynan Lonsdale) returns to Central City with a Zen attitude and new tricks up his sleeve. While thrilled to see his family again, Wally confides to Barry (Grant Gustin) that he returned because he thinks there is something wrong with the speed force. Meanwhile, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) returns from his fact-finding mission across Earth-Prime. Brent Crowell directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Emily Palizzi Gilbert.

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW

“Mr. Parker’s Cul-De-Sac” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

FAMILY AFFAIR – Ray (Brandon Routh) plans a date night for him and Nora (Courtney Ford), but all goes awry when an Encore shows up making the team think on their feet and create a lie to keep the Encore at bay. While trying to fool the Encore, Ava (Jes Macallan) learns what Sara (Caity Lotz) was really doing while she was away and confronts her. Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Constantine (Matt Ryan) make a deal to work together, which will benefit both of them. Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) is upset when he gets negative comments about his book, so Zari (Tala Ashe) helps track down who the critic is, and Rory gets more than he bargained for. Nick Zano and Olivia Swann also star. Ben Bray directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & James Eagan.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, followed by episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow at 9 p.m. ET/PT.