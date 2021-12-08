The Flash: “Armageddon, Part 4” Finally Gives SPOILER a Comic-Accurate Costume

The Flash‘s “Armageddon” crossover event aired its penultimate installment on Tuesday, bringing its surprising narrative close to a head. As much as the event has been about the inner turmoil of Barry Allen / The Flash (Grant Gustin), the episodes have featured appearances from a wide array of Arrowverse alumni — one of whom got some significant new duds. Spoilers for Season 8, Episode 4 of The Flash, “Armageddon, Part 4”, below! Only look if you want to know! Among the heroes in the event is Ryan Choi (Osric Chau), who was most recently introduced in the 2019 “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event. DC fans know that Ryan takes on the mantle of The Atom in the comics, and during Part 4 of Armageddon, we finally got to see what that would look like in live-action. Chau’s Ryan sported a comic-accurate Atom costume in the episode, which you can check out a screenshot of below.

“I want Ryan to wear the Atom suit at some point,” Chau told ComicBook.com back in 2020. “I would love for him to take on the full mantle of The Atom. We want the hero journey. I want him to earn it. So that’s what I hope for, if it makes sense for the story. If it makes sense for him to hop into any of these shows. Does he have his own show? I don’t know. But I hope that the powers to be are at least thinking about it.”

This milestone of Ryan getting an Atom costume comes after months of fans wanting to see the character return to the Arrowverse — and an even longer stint of Chau campaigning to play the role, after becoming friends with Ryan’s co-creator, Gail Simone.

“It feels like a fairy tale almost,” Chau previously told ComicBook.com. “It’s like ‘Wow, I can’t believe how everything kind of worked itself out.’ It was super random. My roommate, we were just sitting around and we’d been talking about all this superheroes stuff. I’m an actor, and he was a writer, and we were just talking about all these things we could do. At one point, he just came to me with a long list of Asian superheroes, like ‘These are all the Asian superheroes that exist in the world right now, and the one you fit most perfectly for is Ryan Choi. You could probably play Ryan Choi.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh yeah.’ And then the next day, he bought me the Gail Simone comics, and I started reading them and I just loved it so much. One, I didn’t know it existed. Two, I just thought it was so well-written and gritty, and I started looking more into Gail. And then, my friend Eric, he started tweeting at her, and I guess that caught her attention. So we just started tweeting back and forth. At one point I was at Seattle’s Comic-Con, Emerald City, and she was there, and so I went and said hi. It was just awesome meeting her. She gave me Red Sonja comics, and then she asked me if she could use my name and likeness, and put me in Red Sonja.”

“At this time, I was just so in love with the idea of this Ryan Choi character,” Chau continued. “I had just started on Supernatural and I was like ‘Oh God, you know what? The CW would totally do this.’ They had, I think, two of the DC shows back then. I’m like, ‘This would make so much sense.’ Me and my friend Eric, we put together this pitch deck and we got the whole first season arc on it. This is an incredible idea for a show, with Ivy Town, Ivy University, there’s so much happening. You can literally make the show go on forever. We brought it to the CW, and then they told us that they were already developing something for The Atom, and they couldn’t look at it. I’m assuming that was Legends of Tomorrow. But you know what? Six, seven years later, it came back around.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.