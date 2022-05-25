The Flash: Caity Lotz Directs in "The Curious Case of Bartholomew Allen" Photos

Time is about to run out for Barry Allen. This week's episode of The Flash, "The Curious Case of Bartholomew Allen" will see the hero unexpectedly aging rapidly with Team Flash needing to figure out how help him and stop a new threat in Central City before time runs out for the Scarlet Speedster and The CW has released a batch photos from the episode, which is directed by DC's Legends of Tomorrow alum Caity Lotz. The episode is one of three in a row directed by those intimately involved with the Arrowverse. Showrunner Eric Wallace directed last week's "Into the Still Force" and next week series star Danielle Panabaker directs "Keep it Dark". "The Curious Case of Bartholomew Allen" airs tonight, Wednesday, May 25th.

"CAITY LOTZ DIRECTS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) gets blasted with a shockwave forcing his body to age prematurely. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Caity Lotz directed the episode written by Thomas Pound & Jess Carson."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. As was noted above, "The Curious Case of Bartholomew Allen" airs tonight, May 25th.