The Flash Casts Mika Abdalla as Tinya Wazzo for Season 8

With the five-part “Armageddon” coming to an end next week, when The Flash returns after the new year it will be full steam ahead in Season 8 and that means new stories and new characters for the Arrowverse’s currently longest-running series and now, we know who one of those characters will be. On Friday, The CW announced that Mika Abdalla will be joining The Flash as Tinya Wazzo for Season 8 — and that’s a name that may be of interest to fans of DC Comics.

In comics, Tinya Wazzo is a member of the Legion of Super-Heroes known as Phantom Girl or, in the Post-Zero Hour continuity, as Apparition. Created by Jerry Siegel and Jim Mooney and first appearing in Action Comics #276 in 1961, Tinya has the power to turn intangible and phase through solid objects, something that all the natives of her home planet of Bgztl can do. It’s unclear if the character will be a member of the Legion or if she will even have her superhero code name on The Flash, but the Legion does exist in the Arrowverse. The team was introduced officially on Supergirl in Season 3 of that series and Brainiac-5 (Jesse Rath) remained a key member of the Super Friends through the series’ finale this year.

Here’s how The CW describes it’s take on Tinya Wazzo, via The Wrap: “After years of successfully hiding in plain sight, reluctant meta-teenager Tinya Wazzo’s life is turned upside down when she becomes the subject of Iris West-Allen’s latest investigation for CC Citizen Media. Soon, Tinya is thrust into a dangerous world she never knew existed — one that will change her life forever.”

In addition to playing Tinya on The Flash, Abdalla stars in Hulu’s upcoming Sex Appeal. Abdalla also starred in Project MC2 and appeared in Cruel Summer. You can check out the official description for Season 8 of The Flash below.

Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) lived a normal life as a perpetually tardy C.S.I. in the Central City Police Department. But his life changed forever when the S.T.A.R. Labs Particle Accelerator exploded, creating a dark-matter lightning storm that struck Barry… bestowing him with superspeed and making him the fastest man alive — The Flash. After stopping the Godspeed War last season, it’s six months later and Barry and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are now at the top of their game—both in their careers as superhero and reporter and as a devoted couple. But when the powerful alien Despero unleashes near annihilation on Central City, The Flash, and his team—Caitlin Snow/Frost (Danielle Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight) and retired detective Joe West (Jesse L. Martin)—must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But their victory is short-lived as two new threats rise from the ashes of “Armageddon,” one of which will unleash unforeseen horrors into the lives of Barry and his teammates… and change Team Flash forever.

The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen / The Flash, Candace Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow / Killer Frost, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.