The Flash Casts Richard Harmon as New Captain Boomerang for Final Season

Just one day after set photos revealed that Barry Allen will face off with Captain Boomerang in the upcoming ninth and final season of The Flash, The CW is making it official. On Wednesday, it was announced that The 100 actor Richard Harmon has been cast as Owen Mercer/Captain Boomerang in recurring status. According to the network's description (via Deadline) a new, post-Crisis Captain Boomerang has recently been released from Iron Heights with a chip on his shoulder. But the twinkle in his eye disguises a dangerous and violent threat to Central City.

Harmon will be the second actor to play an incarnation of Captain Boomerang in the Arrowverse. Nick Tarabay previously played Digger Harkness/Captain Boomerang on Arrow before being killed off in that series' fifth season. It's unclear if Harmon's version on The Flash will have any connection to Tarabay's due to the universe reset in "Crisis on Infinite Earths". As for Harmon, the actor previously appeared on The CW's The 100 as John Murphy as well as on the network's Smallville and The Secret Circle. He also appeared in Syfy's Jeremiah, Flash Gordon, and Caprica and Fox's Fringe.

Will there be a Season 10 of The Flash?

Unfortunately, there will not be a Season 10 of The Flash. Back in August, it was announced that while The Flash had been renewed for Season 9, the upcoming season will be the series' last.

"Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle," said The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace in a statement. "And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show's incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world."

When does The Flash return with new episodes?

While fall television season is starting to get into full swing, fans have noticed that The Flash is not back just yet. In fact, the only DC television show currently airing on The CW is DC's Stargirl. The Flash, along with the new season of Superman & Lois, is set to return at midseason in early 2023.

