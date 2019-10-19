Flash Meme Delivers Perfect Version of Barry’s Future in Upcoming Crisis

At the end of the Season 6 premiere of The Flash, Barry Allen got some devastating news. The Monitor showed up in the Time Vault and informed Barry and Iris that they don’t have the time they thought they did before Barry’s disappearance in the mysterious, long-teased Crisis. The timeline had been significantly pushed up and, on December 10, 2019, The Flash must die to save billions of lives making the future newspaper headline true: The Flash will vanish in crisis. It’s a grim fate, but one hilarious meme is giving fans a pretty perfect idea of what should happen to Barry the moment after he vanishes.

On Reddit’s FlashTV sub, u/PrettyBirdInStar shared a screen shot of an episode of The Big Bang Theory in which the show’s four main characters all dressed as The Flash. The image has each of the versions of The Flash labelled — Flashpoint Barry, Original Timeline Barry, Season 1 Barry, and Current COIE Timeline Barry — with the image itself labeled Allen Residence March 18. 2000.

The date referenced on the image is the date that Barry’s mom, Nora Allen (Michelle Harrison), was murdered and it’s that sad event that gives the rest of the image’s use some context. All of the variations of the Flash labelled are versions that were “erased” from the timeline, in a matter of speaking, due to Barry’s various actions over the course of the show’s now-six seasons. Now, this isn’t to say that the “current” version of Barry is going to the date of his mother’s death in “Crisis”, just that he’s about to end up with a similar fate while taking a jab at the one point in history where The Flash always seems to end up — his mother’s death

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” has loomed large over the Arrowverse for years, but especially for The Flash. The show’s series premiere featured that future newspaper declaring that the hero had disappeared amid red skies in the year 2024 — and as comic book fans quickly noted, that reference to red skies matched up to the original Crisis on Infinite Earths comics event as in it, red skies were a sign of doom coming to a world in the event. And while fans have assumed that The Flash will somehow manage to avoid this fate, showrunner Eric Wallace has seemingly confirmed that Barry will, indeed, have to face his fate.

“‘Crisis’ turned out to be the best thing that could have happened to… The Flash because it created an immediacy to things,” Wallace said. “We know that on December 10, 2019, the Flash will die….We’re not messing around.”

“The Monitor showing up and making a cosmic pronouncement drives you to extremes in order to fight against or accept this coming ‘Crisis’,” Wallace added. “And every episode this season… is all about ‘do I accept death, or do I fight it?’”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.