The Flash Star Danielle Panabaker Discusses How the Show Will Handle Her Pregnancy

Earlier this month, The Flash star Danielle Panabaker shared the happy news that she and her husband, entertainment attorney Hayes Robbins, are expecting their first child. However, soon after Panabaker’s announcement on Instagram fans began to wonder how The Flash would handle the star’s pregnancy. Will Caitlin Snow end up expecting on the series, too? Now, Panabaker is addressing those questions and explaining how The Flash will deal with this development — but fans probably shouldn’t get their hopes up for there to be a baby member of Team Flash just yet.

Speaking with ET, Panabaker explained that the show is going to deal with her pregnancy by ignoring it, meaning that Caitlin won’t be expecting, and the show will end up doing a bit of “hide the bump” in terms of keeping the actress’ physical changes concealed.

“I don’t think Caitlin is going to have a baby,” Panabaker said. “I think the intention is sort of to ignore my rapidly growing size.”

She also said that she is hopeful that concealing her growing pregnancy on the show won’t be too obvious.

“It’s been done before and I have complete faith that it will be done again, so hopefully it won’t’ be too obvious,” she said.

Panabaker has appeared as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost on The Flash since the show’s debut in 2014 (Killer Frost, Caitlin’s metahuman counterpart first debuted during the show’s second season — first on Earth-2 and, later, as part of Earth-1 Caitlin in Season 3.) In addition to being a main cast member of the series, Panabaker has also directed. She helmed last season’s fan-favorite episode “Godspeed” and got behind the camera again for Tuesday’s “License to Elongate”.

“I think [my experience on the show] has certainly helped me,” Panabaker told ComicBook.com about directing the show earlier this year. “I think that’s one of the reasons that really made me want to direct as well, because having been on the show for so long and having paid attention, I felt that I probably had a leg up on any new directors who were coming in. It’s a very specific language, and I understood it just by the fact that I have been around for so long and have been paying attention. I think it also did help me with the cast because they know that I’ve been in the trenches with them, and I also intimately know their storylines in a way that, again, a new director coming in has probably seen a dozen or so episodes, and I lived them with them in a very different way.”

Of course, while Panabaker expects The Flash to leave her real-life pregnancy out of the show’s story, she did admit that ultimately her character’s path is not up to her.

“I mean, it’s not up to me. It’s up to the writers,” Panabaker said. “I told them when I was pregnant and sort of left it up to them to make a plan of however, they wanted to [handle it], and I think they have a great vision for the rest of the season.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.