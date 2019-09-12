Danny Trejo Teases Possible Return to The Flash

The CW’s The Flash has had a wide variety of guest stars over the years. Mark Hamill reprising his role as the Trickster is a particular standout, but few guest starring turns have been as unexpected and as much fun to watch as Danny Trejo‘s turn as Breacher. As it turns out, fans aren’t the only ones who enjoyed the appearance. Trejo did as well, and he may be back for more.

In a recent interview with Inverse, Trejo described how much fun he had on The Flash, but that wasn’t everything he revealed. He also hinted that he may be appearing on The Flash again.

“Yeah! The Flash!” Trejo said. “That is so much fun. They are so cool. Anytime you walk into a sitcom, everybody is family and look at me like an outsider. But they [The Flash] pull you in and all of a sudden, you’re just family. They make you family. I’ll be doing The Flash more. TV is great, but it’s an everyday job.”

On The Flash, Trejo did play family of a sort. The actor’s Breacher was the father of Gypsy (Jessica Camacho), Cisco’s (Carlos Valdes) then-girlfriend. The pair were part of the Collectors, a law enforcement agency on Earth-19 that enforced that world’s ban on inter-dimensional travel by traveling the multiverse to collect people from Earth-19 who violated the ban. Breacher was a leader of the organization, though when it came time to retire, he tried to get Cisco to replace him so he could spend more time with Gypsy. Ultimately, Cisco declines, he and Gypsy break up, and Breacher ends up retiring to a dragon farm on Earth-47.

With Breacher retired and not dead, it is certainly possible the character could return and if there were ever a time, it would be this fall. “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is coming, an event that threatens all of the Earths in the multiverse — presumably even that Earth-47 dragon farm. For Trejo’s part, he didn’t rule out an appearance in “Crisis” either.

“If they call me, I’m there,” Trejo said.

The Flash‘s sixth season will begin Tuesday, October 8th at 8/7c on The CW.