This Underrated Sci-Fi Series Rewrote History & Deserves Way More Attention

Most viewers can agree that there are dozens of underrated television series out in the world. Realistically, we’re all probably tempted to claim that our favorite series is underrated, mostly because we want to share it with even more people. That brings us to this highly underrated series that ran from 2008 to 2011. In a way, this show had a bit of everything, as while at the core it was a science fantasy, it also played with Victorian lore, Cryptids, and even some Cyberpunk themes. All of which was to create a memorable but overlooked adventure by the name of Sanctuary. Perhaps it was the relatively simple name that let it slip under the radar.

Sanctuary was a Canadian TV series created by Damian Kindler. It had a lot of familiar names on the project, especially for Stargate fans. Amanda Tapping was at the helm of the series, playing Dr. Helen Magnus. Dr. Magnus owns and runs what is known as the Sanctuary, a safe space for Abnormals (cryptids, magical creatures, and the like). Along for the ride are many other familiar faces, including Robin Dunne, Emilie Ullerup, Christopher Heyerdahl, Ryan Robbins, Agam Darshi, and many more. The show had the potential to be something big, so what happened?

The Rise and Fall of Sanctuary

Sanctuary was originally a web series, but the Syfy channel saw the potential, greenlighting a larger production. The first episode aired on October 3rd, and it actually did pretty well, pulling in an estimated 3 million viewers. However, by the time the fourth season had come around, the audience had begun to lose interest, with Syfy announcing its cancellation soon after.

The core of the story is about Dr. Helen Magnus and her facility, Sanctuary. She’s a 157-year-old teratologist, which is a fancy way of saying she specializes in the study of abnormalities. Her particular goal is the protection of these Abnormals, which is ultimately how she recruited the likes of Dr. Will Zimmerman (Robin Dunne). He’s a forensic psychiatrist with a somewhat unique background, but that’s what makes him perfect to help treat the Abnormals under Dr. Magnus’ care.

Familiar Faces and Tones of Sanctuary

In case the name didn’t ring a bell, Amanda Tapping played Samantha Carter in the Stargate franchise, appearing in Stargate SG-1, Stargate Atlantis, and Stargate Universe. She would even leave her role in Stargate Atlantis to take the lead at Sanctuary. Interestingly, she’s not the only actor to make the jump between franchises. Christopher Heyerdahl, who played both Halling and Todd the Wraith in Stargate Atlantis, came to Sanctuary again to play two very different roles: Dr. Magnus’ patient/bodyguard/assistant, Bigfoot, and also recurring character, John Druitt.

While Robin Dunne is not one of them, many fans believe his character was heavily inspired by Daniel Jackson from SG-1. Some fans may love that inclusion, while others will probably just want to go back and watch the inspiration.

Combining Different Themes and Genres

At its core, Sanctuary is mostly a science fiction series, though it fully embraces its fantasy elements. Thanks to Helen’s long history, there are many Victorian and Gothic themes weaving throughout the series, including fictional takes on historical figures (including Jack the Ripper). That brings us to other notable influences, like Nikola Tesla (Jonathan Young), who in this universe has become a vampire.

It’s a strange mixture, and admittedly, it’s enough to make any historian cringe, but Tesla remains a driving force behind the technology of this world, which bounces between feeling more steampunk in nature to something bordering on cyberpunk. More importantly, the show incorporates classic cyberpunk themes like transhumanism, ethical tech use, and identity within an ever-changing world.

While there are a few overarching plots and themes to the show, many episodes were allowed to play out more like a procedural drama. It wasn’t quite a monster/crime-of-the-week storytelling format, but it got close. Often, Sanctuary explored more nuanced concepts, such as those surrounding control, identity, evolution, and human nature. It repeatedly asked the hard questions, such as what it means to be human, and how society should treat those who are different.

Sanctuary came to a conclusion in 2011, and it’s been slowly fading with time. While it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, it was groundbreaking in the story it tried to tell. It took many differing themes and elements to create something new and compelling, and as a result, gave viewers a surprisingly character-driven adventure.

Sanctuary is available to stream for free on Tubi, Pluto TV, and the Roku Channel.