‘The Flash’ Reveals Details About 100th Episode at SDCC 2018 Panel

The Flash will hit a milestone of 100 episodes in the upcoming fifth season and now we’ve got some first details about it.

During the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con today it was revealed that not only will The CW series’ 100th episode be directed by series star Tom Cavanagh, but that the milestone episode will also be the show’s midseason finale — episode eight for the season — in celebration.

This new information puts The Flash‘s midseason finale right before the big Arrowverse crossover event, provided that an earlier report from That Hashtag Show proves to be accurate. That report indicated that the crossover would take place during the ninth episode of The Flash, Supergirl, and Arrow instead of the eighth as in years past. With the ninth episode each season usually serving as the midseason finale, it’s not clear how having The Flash go on hiatus prior to the crossover would work. Though, with the crossover set to be the live-action debute of Kate Kane/Batwoman, anything is possible in terms of story.

As for Cavanagh, he’s not the only cast member of The Flash who will take a turn behind the camera in season five. Danielle Panabaker, who plays Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost on the series, confirmed to Entertainment Tonight recently that she would be directing an episode as well.

“I’m incredibly excited and grateful to be directing my first episode of television, and especially honored that it will be an episode of The Flash,” Panabaker told Entertainment Tonight. “Over the past 15 years, I have been lucky to work with many talented directors with a vast array of styles and methods. I have always loved the collaborative process, and my insatiable curiosity has led me to watch, learn, and absorb as much as I can from those around me.

“I am so humbled by this opportunity to utilize everything that I have learned as a storyteller to bring an episode of The Flash to life,” she continued. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to have the chance to work alongside our extremely talented (and vast) team that works so hard to make each and every episode of the show. I wouldn’t be here without the support of my Flash family, and I am so thankful for this opportunity to continue to grow and challenge myself as an artist. “

Grant Gustin has also expressed his interest in helming an episode.

“Flash has definitely made me want to be a director, which I did not know about myself,” Gustin told Kevin Smith, another Flash director. “It wasn’t the case before Flash, just ’cause I’ve now spent thousands of hours on set. So I definitely want to do it. But I never wanted to direct Flash, I think it’s because it seems impossible to me. But I’ve been talking about it a lot recently. I think I’ll probably set my sights on whenever our last season is and maybe do one that season if they let me.”

