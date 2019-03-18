‘The Flash’: Ezra Miller Could Exit Over Script Clash With Directors

In some shocking Friday afternoon news, The Flash might soon be without a star. According to new reports from THR, Ezra Miller has taken it upon himself — with the assistance of legendary comic writer Grant Morrison — to take over scripting duties for the solo speedster flick. If the studio chooses to skip over the Miller/Morrison script in favor of one from The Flash directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, it’s said that Miller could exit the role of Barry Allen.

Reports indicate the Miller/Morrison script has a much darker tone than that of the one Daley and Goldstein have on the table. It’s said that Miller has an uphill battle in his quest after Warner Brothers is aiming for the light-hearted tones seen in both Aquaman — a billion dollar movie for the studio — and Shazam!, the David F. Sandberg-led flick that’s been a smash with critics.

For a film about the Scarlet Speedster, The Flash has had a notoriously slow time making it to theaters. Miller’s been attached to the role ever Zack Snyder cast him for a cameo in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice but ever since, the movie has struggled to gain any footing at Warner Brothers. It’s featured a rotating cast of directors before finally settling on Daley and Goldstein now over a year ago.

Just last month, Miller was approached about the film’s delay in an international press stop for the latest Fantastic Beasts film. Then he mentioned that the crew behind the flick was being very meticulous as they moved forward with the property.

“Anyone who knows anything about Barry Allen knows that he’s always late,” Miller explained. “But then when he arrives, he gets stuff done. And that’s definitely how this film’s production schedule is proceeding. We’re a little late.”

“But the reason why we are late,” the actor continued. “And this is the honest to god truth… We’re all — and I include myself in this — we are very meticulously focused on making a movie that’s not just one of the greatest superhero movies that we can possibly make. This movie’s also going to be a gift to the fans.”

