The Flash Recap: Here's Everything You Missed in "Good-Bye Vibrations"

After seven seasons on The Flash, Carlos Valdes exits The CW series in tonight's episode, "Good-Bye Vibrations". For the past several episodes, Cisco and and Kamila (Victoria Park) have been working on getting things together for the next chapter of their lives, but now the time is finally here to tell Team Flash the news and for the original Team Flash to have one last mission together. Need to get caught up on the major details and stories from "Good-Bye Vibrations", this week's episode of The Flash? We're here to help. Here are the major plot points for "Good-Bye Vibrations". Warning: full spoilers for the episode beyond this point. read on only if you want to know.

Telling the team Team Flash sans Chester and Allegra gather at STAR Labs and Cisco and Kamila announce that they are leaving Central City. Kamila has a gallery show in Miami and Cisco is going to Star City to be the ARGUS Director Technology and Science. Caitin and Barry don't react quite the way Cisco expects and seems almost happy. Cisco takes Chester to storage and shows him the various gadgets there, a greatest hits of Cisco's inventions over the years as well as a huge crate of t-shirts. Cisco gives everything (sans t-shirts) to Chester. Cisco goes to pack his things and is surprised to see it's already been done for him by Barry. Caitlin shows up, gives him a message from Frost, and asks Cisco for his employee badge and access codes. prevnext

Rainbow Raider 2.0 At a bank in Central City, a woman uses her metahuman powers to get a private wealth banker to write her a cashier's check for ten million dollars. Technically it's not theft. The banker was so happy and just gave it to her so Team Flash has to figure out her power. She makes people euphoric. Cisco decides he wants to solve one last case together. Cisco makes the connection to Roy G. Bivolo, just this Rainbow Raider 2.0 makes people happy instead of angry. prevnext

A very giddy Cisco They find the meta leaving a jewelers where he tries to use one of his devices on her, but it malfunctions and she uses her powers. As The Flash saves a valet, Cisco gets hit and becomes very happy and affectionate. Cisco is giddy, singing and will be like that until tomorrow so they decide to have Chester babysit him. Cisco gets the idea that the team is throwing him a surprise going away party. Caitlin and Barry track this new Rainbow Raider to Ferris Airfield -- her real name is Carrie -- but Cisco messes with The Flash's suit display and makes it show dancing cats, causing him to run into a van which in turn allows Carrie to hit him with her powers and let her get away. He arrives back at STAR, just as giddy as Cisco and they start dancing, with Barry even breakdancing. Chester arrives and hits them with some light, reversing the happiness. With the pair returned to normal, Cisco reveals that Carrie stole a fancy blimp that is untraceable. Barry asks him to get something from ARGUS to help, prompting Cisco to snap. prevnext

Understanding All day Cisco has felt like Barry and Caitlin have been too eager to get rid of him. He thinks they don't care. Caitlin and Barry explain that they had just been putting on a brave face so they could have one last mission together and their last day wouldn't be sad. Cisco reveals to them that the fear Psych made him see was him still there 30 years in the future with a next generation of heroes, but with him never having changed or grown. While they reminisce and have a moment, Barry figures out Carrie's plan. prevnext

Cisco saves the day Turns out, Carrie stole the cash and diamonds to give away. She'd previously been fired from jobs at collection agencies for cancelling debt. Her plan is to drop the wealth she's stolen over the stadium as a sporting event gets out. They have to stop her so Allegra gets Mecha Vibe and The Flash onto the Blimp and they subdue Carrie. The Flash tells her that he's not sending her to Iron Heights and instead is going to suggest she work for the city's economic commission, but they have bigger issues. The system on the blimp has been fried. If it crashes, it will explode. The Flash gets Allegra and Carrie off the blimp, but Cisco stays behind. He uses parts of his suit to try to get the system back online and does so, and very narrowly manages to prevent the blimp from crashing. prevnext

Goodbye, Cisco Back at STAR, Chester stalls Cisco as there is a surprise party in progress for Team Flash as well as one for Kamila at The Citizen. Cisco passes the torch to Chester, giving him all of his designs and important information. Cisco takes a final moment at STAR Labs while a montage of moments plays. Later, Joe, Caitlin, Barry, and Cisco have dinner together. Cisco gifts them each one of his t-shirts and then they decide to do some karaoke. The group sings Lady Gaga's Poker Face, a throwback to the series premiere. prevnext