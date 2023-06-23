The Flash: Grant Gustin Shares Heartfelt Post Ahead of Filming Final Season

The CW recently revealed that the upcoming ninth season of their hit series The Flash will be its last. The series has been one of the biggest series on the network ever since its series premiere back in 2014, and not even fledging reviews could stop it from bringing in viewers. The Flash's final season will premiere sometime in the beginning of 2023. Coincidentally, the series will air its final episode when The Flash movie is currently scheduled to be in theaters. Grant Gustin, who plays the titular speedster, took to Instagram to share a pretty emotional post to announce the beginning of filming.

Gustin took to his Instagram to share the start of production on The Flash by posting some images from the first season and a note. "Tomorrow we start filming the final season of The Flash. I'll save the long, emotional captions for later in the season, but to say I'm grateful for this journey and the growth it's provided me in so many different ways would be a gross understatement. Thankful to everyone who helped give me this opportunity and all the fans of the show that have showed me and anyone that's been a part of The Flash love along the way. Here's a bit of a photo dump from my first year on the show." You can check out the post below.

The Flash star previously broke his silence on the announcement that the ninth season of the series would be its last shortly after the revelation:

"This week we announced that season nine of The Flash will be the final season, which is bittersweet," Gustin said. "It's been an incredible nearly ten years of playing this character and getting to be a part of this show with an amazing cast and crew, and so much love from you guys -- from the fans, people who love the show. It's the only reason we've got to do this as long as we have. And I'm very excited to do this one final time, finish on our terms, and I'm going to enjoy every minute of it as much as I can. I wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting the show and allowing us to go as long as we have and I could not be more honored to be associated with this character probably for the rest of my life and career."

"Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle," said The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace in a statement when the end was announced. "And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show's incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world."

While The Flash may not have had the same ecstatic reviews in recent seasons that it did in the beginning, it continued to be a big show for The CW, averaging over 1 million linear viewers every week and ranking among the network's most-streamed shows on its various digital platforms.

Are you excited to see the final season of The Flash? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!