The Flash "Growing Pains" Photos Introduce First Look at Chillblaine

The CW has released photos for "Growing Pains", the seventh episode of The Flash's seventh season. The episode will air on Tuesday, April 13th. Over the past few episodes, Team Flash has found itself dealing with not only the rebirth of the Speed Force (Michelle Harrison) but also the revelation of three additional Forces with the Still Force, the Sage Force, and the Strength Force. With the three Forces seemingly out to do the Speed Force harm, the human embodiment of the Speed Force -- which just so happens to look like Barry's late mother Nora -- has been staying close to Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin). This week, Nora hanging around Barry starts to cause some problems, but that's far from the only issues Team Flash will face.

In both the synopsis and photos from the episode, it's clear that Frost (Danielle Panabaker) will have her own challenges to deal with as well when another ice-powered villain, Chillblaine (Jon Cor) arrives and frames her for a crime. Already under suspicion with the arrival of Kristen Kramer (Carmen Moore), Frost has been advised by Joe West (Jesse L. Martin) to lay low, but that might not be possible. Photos show Kristen seemingly very invested in Barry's latest investigation.

You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below and then read on for the photos.

"FROST MUST FACE HER PAST – When a mysterious ice-powered enemy frames Frost (Danielle Panabaker) for a brutal crime, she must find a way to clear her name. Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) have a surprise houseguest, and Joe (Jesse L. Martin) continues to deal with Kristen Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore). Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Jess Carson."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Growing Pains will air on April 13th.