The Flash Teases Trouble for Killer Frost in "Growing Pains" Synopsis

✖

The CW has released a new synopsis for "Growing Pains," the seventh episode of Season 7 of The Flash. The synopsis hints at some surprising details regarding Frost (Danielle Panabaker), whose story has already been taken into a unique direction across Season 7 thus far. The most recent episode of the series saw Frost completely separating from Caitlin Snow — and it looks like that could lead to a sticky situation, as a new "mysterious ice-powered enemy" will frame her for a crime. It's unclear at this point if that enemy in question will be Mark Stevens/Chillblaine (Jon Cor), although that does seem to be likely.

"FROST MUST FACE HER PAST – When a mysterious ice-powered enemy frames Frost (Danielle Panabaker) for a brutal crime, she must find a way to clear her name. Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) have a surprise houseguest, and Joe (Jesse L. Martin) continues to deal with Kristen Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore). Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Jess Carson."

According to the official casting description when Cor was first cast, Scientist Mark Stevens is a charismatic bad boy obsessed with cryogenic technology. But when he's not breaking into corporate safes, he's busy breaking hearts with his irresistible charm and roguish style. Armed with his own cold weapons, he'll become a new thorn in the side of Team Flash as the DC Comics villain Chillblaine.

It'll definitely be interesting to see what Frost and Chillblaine's dynamic ultimately ends up being, as some have already speculated that the two could develop some sort of romantic relationship.

"That remains to be seen. He's a bad guy, so who knows.... Stranger things have happened," showrunner Eric Wallace said in a recent interview with TVLine. "Let's see how she deals with having a villain who has essentially the exact same powers. First of all, that's gotta be really annoying."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Growing Pains will air on April 13th.