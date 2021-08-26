The Flash: Katherine McNamara Breaks Silence on Arrowverse Return in Armageddon Crossover

✖

The CW surprised fans on Wednesday with the first details for "Armageddon", the upcoming five-part premiere event for The Flash's eighth season, including the announcement of various Arrowverse stars who will team up against an alien threat when the event kicks off on November 16th. Among those returning Arrowverse stars is Katherine McNamara, who will reprise her role as Mia Queen, and now, McNamara has taken to social media to break her silence about her return.

On Twitter, McNamara shared that the "Kat's out of the bag" about her appearance on The Flash and shared two photos of herself as Green Arrow during her time on Arrow. McNamara last appeared as Mia in the series finale of Arrow last January. Her return as Mia Queen will be an exciting one for fans who have been eager to see the character's return after the Arrow spinoff series, Green Arrow and the Canaries, ultimately did not go to series. McNamara herself has previously stated that she was "heartbroken" that the series did not go forward and also told ComicBook.com that she was open to playing any iteration of the character if she were ever asked.

"If they ever want me in any iteration of Mia Smoak, I'm there," McNamara said "I'm not done with her yet. So, if they will have me I will be there. But I think the pandemic just threw such a monkey wrench into everything."

Joining McNamara in the "Armageddon" event are Javicia Leslie as Batwoman, Brandon Routh as The Atom, Cress Williams as Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh as Sentinel, and Osric Chau as Ryan Choi as well as Tom Cavanagh as Eobard Thawn and Neal McDonough as Damien Darhk.

"Simply put, these are going to be some of the most emotional Flash episodes ever," said The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace in a statement. "Plus, there are some truly epic moments and huge surprises that await our fans. And we’re doing them on a scale that's bigger and bolder than our traditional Flash episodes. So yes, 'Armageddon' is a lot more than just another graphic novel storyline. It’s going to be a true event for Flash and Arrowverse fans, old and new. Honestly, I can’t wait for audiences to see what we’ve got planned."

You can check out the official synopsis for "Armageddon" below.

A powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances and Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out, and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail.

The five-part "Armageddon" event to kick off The Flash Season 8 begins November 16 at 8/7c on The CW.