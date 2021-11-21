The Flash: Katherine McNamara Teases Her Return as Mia Queen in “Armageddon”

The Flash is back for its eighth season on The CW with last week’s season premiere kicking off a five-episode event, “Armageddon”. The event sees an alien threat coming to Central City with word of the end of the world and that The Flash/Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) is the reason for it. The event will see several familiar faces return to the Arrowverse as Barry and Team Flash try to deal with the situation and presumably prevent the end of the world and among those familiar faces is Mia Queen. Played by Katherine McNamara, fans last saw Mia Queen having taken up the mantle of Green Arrow. While the Arrow spinoff, Green Arrow and The Canaries, which would have continued Mia’s adventures in the future was passed on by the network, “Armageddon” presents a chance for more of the fan-favorite character’s story to be told and now, McNamara is teasing what to expect from Mia’s return.



“It makes me so excited,” McNamara told Collider about her return for “Armageddon”. “It’s definitely very true to who Mia is, and to her drive and her motivation of really trying to pick up where her father left off. She had such a limited amount of time with him. Mia and Oliver were finally getting to a place where they understood each other. They were overcoming their hangups and issues with each other. And then, of course, he died, and she was left scrambling and going, ‘Wait, I’m not ready to take this on. I’m just learning how to be a hero. I’m just learning how to do all of this.’ Mia is someone who is so desperately trying to live up to the legacy of her father and to live up to all of these promises that she made without really knowing how to do it. Given that she is a bit of a lone wolf, it can be a bit of a struggle sometimes. Barry Allen is really good at finding people when they’re a little lost and steering them in the right direction.”



McNamara also teased that fans will be getting to see a very different side of Mia – including a different wardrobe.



“I spent a good portion of it in a cocktail dress and heels, which is very odd for Mia,” McNamara said. “It’s not her usual habitat, so that was interesting but fun.”



The second part of the five-part “Armageddon” event airs on Tuesday, November 23rd. You can check out the synopsis for that episode below.



THE FLASH SEEKS HELP FROM BLACK LIGHTNING – Despero (guest star Tony Curran) warns The Flash (Grant Gustin) that great tragedies will befall the speedster and cause him to lose his mind. Once that happens, Armageddon will begin. Determined to prove Despero wrong, Barry doubles down on proving his innocence but a devastating revelation from Iris (Candice Patton) pushes him to the edge and sends him to seek counsel from Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams). Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.



The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Armageddon, Part 2” debuts on November 23rd.