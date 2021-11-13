The Flash Faces Despero in New “Armageddon, Part 2” Photos

The CW has released new photos for “Armageddon, Part 2”, the upcoming second episode of the five-part “Armageddon” event that kicks off Season 8 of The Flash. While there aren’t many photos for the episode, the ones released are giving us our best look yet at Despero (Tony Curran) as the photos show Despero and The Flash (Grant Gustin) apparently facing off – or at least having a somewhat tense conversation.



A tense conversation would certainly make sense given the episode’s synopsis. The episode will see Despero warning The Flash of tragedies coming for the speedster and his sanity something that, after receiving a devastating revelation from Iris (Candice Patton), prompts him to seek out another hero for advice – Black Lightning (Cress Williams). You can check out that synopsis for yourself below.



THE FLASH SEEKS HELP FROM BLACK LIGHTNING – Despero (guest star Tony Curran) warns The Flash (Grant Gustin) that great tragedies will befall the speedster and cause him to lose his mind. Once that happens, Armageddon will begin. Determined to prove Despero wrong, Barry doubles down on proving his innocence but a devastating revelation from Iris (Candice Patton) pushes him to the edge and sends him to seek counsel from Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams). Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.

“Simply put, these are going to be some of the most emotional Flash episodes ever,” said The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace in a statement. “Plus, there are some truly epic moments and huge surprises that await our fans. And we’re doing them on a scale that’s bigger and bolder than our traditional Flash episodes. So yes, ‘Armageddon’ is a lot more than just another graphic novel storyline. It’s going to be a true event for Flash and Arrowverse fans, old and new. Honestly, I can’t wait for audiences to see what we’ve got planned.”



You can check out the official synopsis for Season 8 of The Flash below.



“Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) lived a normal life as a perpetually tardy C.S.I. in the Central City Police Department. But his life changed forever when the S.T.A.R. Labs Particle Accelerator exploded, creating a dark-matter lightning storm that struck Barry… bestowing him with superspeed and making him the fastest man alive – The Flash. After stopping the Godspeed War last season, it’s six months later and Barry and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are now at the top of their game-both in their careers as superhero and reporter and as a devoted couple. But when the powerful alien Despero unleashes near annihilation on Central City, The Flash and his team-Caitlin Snow/Frost (Danielle Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight) and retired detective Joe West (Jesse L. Martin)-must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But their victory is short-lived as two new threats rise from the ashes of “Armageddon,” one of which will unleash unforeseen horrors into the lives of Barry and his teammates… and change Team Flash forever.”



The Flash returns on Tuesday, November 16th at 8/7c on The CW. “Armageddon, Part 2” debuts on November 23rd.