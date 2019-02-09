‘The Flash’: Google Says Barry Allen Becomes Joe West in Series Description

It looks like even TV’s Scarlet Speedster isn’t immune to an occasional typo.

In recent days, fans have noticed that the Google listing for The Flash has a pretty unusual sort of typo, which seems to suggest that Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) literally “becomes Detective Joe West” (Jesse L. Martin) after the mysterious murder of his mother.

As it turns out, only a small part of the sentence is missing from Google’s synopsis, as the full text reads that “Orphaned Barry later becomes Detective Joe West’s ward”. And while this certainly isn’t the first time that Google has had a bit of a snafu when it comes to comic book content, it’s certainly a unique one.

While Barry Allen might not be on the path to literally becoming his surrogate father-turned-father-in-law, it’s safe to say that Gustin’s portrayal of the Scarlet Speedster has evolved a lot since the show first debuted. With the show in the middle of its fifth season, and the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover finally on the horizon, it’s safe to say that his Barry Allen is continuing to make a major impact on the Arrowverse, and on viewers.

“It is really fulfilling.” Gustin told ComicBook.com before the show’s 100th episode. “It’s cool, though. It feels like it’s earned. Me and Stephen had that conversation a lot during the crossover, actually. There’s a lot of even just comedic moments that we have that are funny because they’re earned — because of the history of the characters and the journey they’ve been on. It is one of the best parts of doing these as a series versus a film — people have been with us. I’ve met kids who have gone through all of high school watching this show. To have that kind of stamp on people’s lives is pretty special.”

