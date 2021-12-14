The Flash: Mia Smoak Arrives in Central City in “Armageddon, Part 5” Clip (Exclusive)

Tonight, The Flash‘s five-part “Armageddon” event concludes, but while Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) has restored reality having undone Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash’s (Tom Cavanagh) Reverse Flashpoint in last week’s “Armageddon, Part 4”, there are still a couple of surprises in store for Team Flash. Not only is Thawne not yet done with Barry, but Central City will be getting another visitor from the future, none other than Mia Smoak/Green Arrow (Katherine McNamara) Now, in a new clip from tonight’s “Armageddon, Part 5” shared exclusively with ComicBook.com, Thawne’s plans and Mia’s arrival collide, but it isn’t just Mia that ends up being a surprise.

In the clip, which you can check out for yourself in the video player above, Thawne attacks at the Central City Police Department and is quickly confronted by Green Arrow. She’s looking for her brother William, Reverse Flash is having some temporal issues, but he attacks her anyway and is about to kill her when The Flash shows up and that’s when he drops quite the bombshell. It turns out that Thawne isn’t there to hurt anyone or fight The Flash. He wanted to draw The Flash out and he wanted to make a scene in front of witnesses because he needs The Flash to save him.

The idea that Barry will need to save Thawne is a pretty big ask. After all, Thawne is the architect of all of Barry’s suffering for quite literally his whole life and just last week was about to end Barry forever due to Reverse Flashpoint. Now that it seems like Thawne is the one in danger of being erased from the timeline. it’s bold for him to come to Barry and plead for help. Though, with this being Thawne, it’s always possible that this is just another trap, another ploy to destroy Barry.

As for Mia, her questioning of Thawne about her brother, William, makes it clear her purpose for being in Central City. Nearly two years on since William was abducted in the penultimate episode of Arrow “Green Arrow and the Canaries” it appears that he’s still missing — and McNamara recently told ComicBook.com that when we catch up with Mia this week, she’s not in the best place because of it.

“What I love so much about what they gave me to do in this episode is that Mia really is on a precipice,” McNamara said. “She’s been struggling for the last couple of years, dealing with not only taking on this mantle that she was not necessarily prepared to take on and feeling as though she’s failing at doing so and failing the promises that she made to her father on his deathbed, and the promise to keep her family safe to uphold the legacy and to protect the city.”

“She hasn’t necessarily done a great job of that so far,” she continued. “And that’s really difficult for her. And she’s become obsessed with this one singular mission moving forward and as we now with Mia, when she gets something in her head, she will not stop until she achieves it.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Armageddon, Part 5” airs tonight, Tuesday, December 14th.