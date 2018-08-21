‘The Flash’ Movie Expected to Wrap Filming by May 2019

The Flash solo film has had a long trek to get to the big screen, and we might have an idea of how speedy production will be.

A new report from The Geeks Worldwide suggests that The Flash is planning on finishing principal photography sometime in May of 2019. Previous reporting has suggested that the film will begin shooting on February 5, 2019, with production taking place in both Leavesden, England, and in Atlanta, Georgia.

This would place The Flash‘s production schedule at around three months, something that is fairly normal for superhero blockbusters of this kind. It also could signify that DC Films is wanting The Flash to hit the big screen sometime in 2020, which co-director John Francis Daley hinted at earlier this summer.

The Flash is just the latest DC film to be on its way to production, with the Joker origin movie set to film this fall and Birds of Prey scheduled for January of next year. If The Flash does keep this production schedule, it could mean some great news for The Batman fans, as the film is rumored to begin production sometime after The Flash.

The Flash has been a bit of an enigma for DC Comics fans, as the film has gone through various iterations and directors since being announced at the start of the DC Extended Universe. Last year, the film began to be dubbed Flashpoint, leading plenty to assume that it would place Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) in a DC Extended Universe-changing adventure. But in recent months, rumors have suggested that the film could be back to being The Flash, and possibly become a much smaller scale, Back to the Future-esque story in the progress.

Even with all of that hub bub, it sounds like the film’s directors — Daley and Jonathan Goldstein — are excited to bring the whole thing to life.

“Just the fact that the character is unique from other superheroes in that he doesn’t completely have his shit together like Superman does,” Daley explained earlier this year. “It’s more of a ground-level superhero.

“It’s a relatable way in to a superhero movie in some of the same ways that Peter Parker was for the Marvel side of things,” Goldstein added.

“I met [Daley and Goldstein] recently,” Miller revealed at a convention appearance earlier this year. “They’re really, really, really cool guys. I really like their work a lot, and I think they’re really great.”

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on Friday, Dec. 21, Shazam on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on Nov. 1, 2019.