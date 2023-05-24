The Flash Movie Releases New Poster Promoting 4DX Showings

The Flash movie is headed to theaters in June and DC/Warner Bros. has been slowly but surely rolling out a gallery of posters promoting the film. After getting The Flash posters from Dolby Cinemas, ScreenX, and IMAX over the last 24 hours, today we're getting a new poster promoting The Flash's 4DX theater showings (via CBR):

(Photo: DC / Warner Bros.)

The new one-sheet for The Flash movie in 4DX follows the design patterns of the previous posters for the film, selling audiences on the ensemble of Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller), Bruce Wayne/Batman (Michael Keaton) and Kara Zor-El/Supergirl (Sasha Calle).

The "visual effects" on the poster also tease the multiverse, timeline-changing nature of The Flash's storyline, which will see Miller's Barry Allen cave to the temptation of running back to his own past and saving his mother from being murdered. Unfortunately, Barry's noble(ly selfish) action changes the entire reality of the DC Universe, resulting in a very different path of history, where SuperMAN never came to Earth, and therefore never defended it from General Zod and the Kryptonian invasion. Barry then discovers that a very different Batman from the one he knows (Ben Affleck) and a SuperGIRL are two allies he can call on in this new world, to help him and his own variant self unravel the mystery of how to set the timeline right.

Marketing for The Flash has had to walk the careful line of promoting a major DC Universe blockbuster event film, without tipping the hat so far that the subject of The Flash's star, Ezra Miller, gets brought to the forefront. Miller has been the subject of numerous legal controversies, including several accounts of alleged assaults in Reykjavik, Iceland, and Hawaii – as well as a burglary charge, and multiple disturbing accounts of Miller allegedly having strange (possibly abusive) relationships with various minors, including a mother and her three kids (ages 1-5) allegedly living on the actor's farm in Vermont. All of this mounting controversy finally pushed Miller to seek help for "complex mental health issues" during "a time of intense crisis."

All of that has left The Flash movie in a precarious place. Trailers for The Flash (plush Michael Keaton's return) have sold the mainstream public on the film as a summer blockbuster worth seeing, with many of those viewers arguably having little idea who Ezra Miller is or the troubles they've had. Then again DC diehards and DC Twitter commentators have been dogmatic in calling out Miller and Warner Bros. for continuing to support Miller's career.

The Flash will be in theaters on June 16th.