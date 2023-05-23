New The Flash Movie Dolby Poster Features Two Batmans

The Flash is almost in theaters, and it's no exaggeration to say that it is the most highly-anticipated and game-changing DC movie we've seen in years. There are not only big expectations for The Flash as a mainstream summer blockbuster superhero movie, but there are also some DC diehard fans expecting some mind-blowing crossover cameos to happen in the film, as well.

Right off the bat (pun), The Flash carries the unprecedented clout of having two fan-favorite Batman actors returning to the screen: Michael Keaton from Batman (1989) and Ben Affleck from Batman v Superman and Zack Snyder's Justice League. If you are a DC movie fan then getting to see Keaton's Batman and Batfleck in one film (even if they never meet) is a real treat. What better way to commemorate it than with an awesome collection of posters that CAN bring the Batmen together?

(Photo: Dolby Cinemas / Warner Bros. Pictures)

The new poster for The Flash is also a nice promo for the film being shown in Dolby Cinema Theaters ("Experience the lightning-fast action of The Flash like never before in Dolby Cinema"). It features both Keaton and Affleck's versions of Bamtan – though it is clearly making sure to feature Keaton as the more prominent figure since he does have the bigger arc in the film (Affleck is expected to appear in bookending scenes). It's still interesting to note how this poster is playing up The Flash as being more of an ensemble superhero film, instead of highlighting its main character, and the controversial actor that is playing him. Indeed, the marketing of The Flash has been a major tightrope walk for Warner Bros., which has made a point of highlighting Keaton's Batman to bring in the older crowd of DC movie fans; Affleck's Batman and Michael Shannon's Zod to appeal to the Zack Snyder era of DC movie fans; a new Supergirl (Sasha Calle) to make sure both female and Latino DC fans are represented... just enough to balance out everything lost in not being able to really reference Miller (once an up-and-coming cultural icon) and what it means for them to be carrying the film.

The Flash sees Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller) changing the course of history in the DC Universe, inadvertently creating a whole new timeline, in which metahuman heroes never unite together, and the absence of Kal-El/Superman means Earth has no one to oppose the arrival of General Zod (Michael Shannon) and his evil Kryptonian invaders. It's been confirmed by DC Stuios that it will mark a reboot of the DC Universe movie franchise.

The Flash will be in theaters on June 16th.