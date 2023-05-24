The Flash Final Trailer Reveals Return of Multiple Snyderverse Stars

Tickets are now on sale for The Flash movie, which has had a long and winding journey to the big screen. The Flash is set to give Barry Allen / The Flash (Ezra Miller) his first-ever solo cinematic adventure — and the film's final trailer shows some surprising characters who he will cross paths with. On Tuesday, Warner Bros. released the "final trailer" for The Flash, which reveals the latest look at the film.

This not only includes a cameo from Alfred Pennyworth (Jeremy Irons), which had not been previously reported to be in the film, as well as a new look at Iris West (Kiersey Clemons).

What is The Flash movie about?

In The Flash, Barry Allen travels back in time to prevent his mother's murder, which brings unintended consequences to his timeline. The Flash is set to be directed by IT's Andy Muschietti, with a script from Birds of Prey and Batgirl's Christina Hodson. It will star Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's iterations of Bruce Wayne / Batman, as well as Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen, Ian Loh as a young Barry Allen, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso playing currently-unknown roles.

"The studio wanted to tell the story and, of course, I agreed that it was a great story," Muschietti recently told reporters. "It's basically time travel that includes the origin story, which is basically the mother and the father, and their accident. All of those elements were sort of attached to this thing. That's why in my opinion, it was like you're killing several birds with the same stone in a way. And of course time travel is always a good idea. Batman is always a good idea."

"This is more like a suspense. It is a buildup to that moment, which makes probably a more emotional experience, because you understand everything that's happening," Muschietti added. "In Flashpoint, it's more like Jacob's Ladder, 'What is happening? Mom, I don't have powers. My mom is alive.'"

Are you excited for The Flash movie? What do you think of its final trailer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Flash is currently set to be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, June 16th.