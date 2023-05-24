New The Flash ScreenX Poster Released (Exclusive)

The Flash races into theaters in just under a month and now, the eagerly anticipated film is getting an epic new poster. In the new ScreenX poster for The Flash shared exclusively with ComicBook.com, The Flash (Ezra Miller) is front and center as he sets off on the race of his life to save the universe with Supergirl (Sasha Calle), and Michael Keaton's Batman right behind him. The Flash will open in theaters, including the visually immersive, 270-degree panoramic ScreenX format, on June 16th. You can check out the new poster for yourself below.

In The Flash, Worlds collide "when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

In addition to Miller, Keaton, and Calle, The Flash stars Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen, Ian Loh as young Barry Allen, Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso in unknown roles, and Ben Affleck as another iteration of Bruce Wayne/Batman.

"The studio wanted to tell the story and, of course, I agreed that it was a great story," Muschietti recently told reporters. "It's basically time travel that includes the origin story, which is basically the mother and the father, and their accident. All of those elements were sort of attached to this thing. That's why in my opinion, it was like you're killing several birds with the same stone in a way. And of course, time travel is always a good idea. Batman is always a good idea."

"This is more like a suspense. It is a buildup to that moment, which makes probably a more emotional experience, because you understand everything that's happening," Muschietti added. "In Flashpoint, it's more like Jacob's Ladder, 'What is happening? Mom, I don't have powers. My mom is alive.'"

The Flash is currently set to be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, June 16th.