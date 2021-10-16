The Flash Movie Releases Special Look at DC FanDome

After years of anticipation, theories, and different creative teams, DC Comics’ The Flash is finally headed to the big screen, with a film version that is set to debut in the fall of 2022. The series has already made headlines for its surprising cast and various behind-the-scenes photos — and now, the first look at footage for the film has finally arrived. On Saturday, during the 2021 DC FanDome virtual convention, the cast and crew of The Flash appeared, and debuted a teaser trailer for the film, which you can check out below.

The Flash is set to be directed by IT‘s Andy Muschietti, with a script from Birds of Prey and Batgirl’s Christina Hodson. It will star Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s iterations of Bruce Wayne / Batman, as well as Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen, Ian Loh as a young Barry Allen, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso playing currently-unknown roles.

“I think Andy’s fantastic,” Hodson shared with ComicBook.com back in 2020. “What I loved about IT, The first one, in particular, is that he can do scary, he can do big genre stuff, but he can also do real heart. He can give those characters real emotional depth. And that’s something that I would love to see in Flash.”

“What captivated me about The Flash is the human drama in it,” Muschietti previously revealed. “The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama [of it]. It’s going to be fun, too. I can’t promise that there will be any horror [elements in it], really, but it’s a beautiful human story.”

The Flash will be released in theaters on November 4, 2022.