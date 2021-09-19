The Flash Movie Director Teases Batman and Flash Mashup With Ominous New Photo

Production is well underway on DC’s The Flash movie, which is bringing a take on the Scarlet Speedster that has yet to be realized in live-action. A lot of speculation and hype has surrounded the project, especially regarding the multiple incarnations of Batman — both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck’s versions — that are expected to appear in the film. While we’ll still have to wait until at least October’s DC FanDome convention to see what their roles entail, a new photo shared by director Andy Muschietti definitely adds to the speculation. The photo, which you can check out below, shows the emblem of Keaton’s 1989 Batman suit, which appears to have been spray-painted red with a yellow Flash emblem on it.

At this point, it’s anyone’s guess as to what this new take on the Batman suit entails — could it be an alternate costume for Keaton? Is it a trophy a la the “Jokerized” Batman suit in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice? Or could it be hinting at Red Death, the hybrid of Batman and Flash from the Dark Nights: Metal storyline? Fans will just have to wait and see. Considering the other rumors surrounding alternate versions of characters in The Flash, anything is possible.

The Flash is set to be directed by Muschietti, with a script from Birds of Prey and Batgirl’s Christina Hodson. It is expected to see the return of both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s iterations of Batman, as well as Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen, Ian Loh as a young Barry Allen, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso playing currently-unknown roles.

“What captivated me about The Flash is the human drama in it,” Muschietti previously revealed. “The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama [of it]. It’s going to be fun, too. I can’t promise that there will be any horror [elements in it], really, but it’s a beautiful human story.”

The Flash will be released in theaters on November 4, 2022.