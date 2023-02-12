The Flash Debuts Comic Book Speedster Gear

The Flash is set to unite quite a number of realities during its run time, with the Scarlet Speedster running into two Batmen, that we know of. While set to team up with Michael Keaton, returning to his role after decades away from the part of Bruce Wayne, and Ben Aflleck, it seems that Ezra Miller's take on Barry Allen will be receiving a major item from the comic book lore that the speedster has used for a good portion of his career.

While the movie hasn't confirmed whether Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot will return to their roles as the two other members of DC's Trinity, Superman and Wonder Woman respectively, it seems that the villain of Man of Steel, Michael Shannon's General Zodd, will be the main antagonist. The new trailer did show us the first footage of another Kryptonian that will be a part of the summer blockbuster, as actress Sasha Calle will be portraying Kara Zor-El, Clark Kent's cousin and seemingly, the Supergirl of Michael Keaton's original universe. Mimicking a number of elements from the DC comic book story, Flashpoint, this new movie will be the impetus for rebooting the DCU to give way to James Gunn's new slate, "Gods And Monsters".

Flash Ring Do Your Thing

Ezra Miller's Barry Allen will be sporting the "Flash Ring", which houses his costume that is able to jump out of the tiny space and expand in size, wherein the Scarlet Speedster will normally switch into his superhero suit within the blink of an eye thanks to his super speed:

(Photo: Warner Bros Discovery)

It will be interesting to see what other comic book elements make their way into the new movie, though we wouldn't be surprised to see far more elements from Barry's funny book origins making their way onto the silver screen. While it doesn't appear as though villains like Professor Zoom or Captain Cold will be giving Barry Allen a challenge this time around, it does seem as though there might be more to worry about than Superman's Kryptonian enemy in Zodd.

What elements from the comics do you want to see make their way into the upcoming Flash movie?