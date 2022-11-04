DCEU Supergirl Costume Revealed by The Flash Director

✖

Supergirl is officially making her DCEU debut in The Flash, appearing alongside Ezra Miller's Barry Allen, and now we have an idea of what her big screen suit will look like. Director Andy Muschietti has been posting photos of the various hero suits from the film on his Instagram throughout production, showing off the threads for Miller's Flash and Michael Keaton's Batman. On Friday, Muschietti offered up the first look at Supergirl's new outfit.

Like the other first-look photos Muschietti has shared to this point, the image of Supergirl's suit is a close-up of the logo at its center. The logo is the same as the one worn by Henry Cavill's Superman, but there's a different pattern on the fabric. It also looks like the suit will utilize a two-tone color scheme, with red on the shoulders and blue on the rest of the torso. You can take a look below!

In The Flash, Supergirl will be played by the young up-and-comer Sasha Calle. Muschietti and Warner Bros. made the casting announcement back in February, sharing the video call where they broke the news to Calle. There's no word yet just how big of a role Supergirl will play in The Flash. It will be a crowded movie, with two different versions of Batman already confirmed for the cast.

Calle will be the third actress to take on the Supergirl mantle in a live-action project. Helen Slater played the character in the 1984 Supergirl film, while Melissa Benoist has starred as the titular hero on The CW's series for six seasons. Benoist has also appeared as Supergirl on other Arrowverse TV shows, though her solo series is coming to an end after the sixth installment.

As far as the DCEU Supergirl goes, there's no telling how long Calle will be donning the suit. There have been reports about a solo Supergirl movie for years, and with the addition of HBO Max as a new way to release film and TV projects, it feels like this Supergirl could be around for a while.

The Flash arrives in theaters on November 4, 2022.