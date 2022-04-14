The Flash: Original Cast Member’s Pregnancy Reportedly Won’t Impact Rest of Season 8

Earlier this year, The Flash star Danielle Panabaker revealed that she and her husband attorney Hayes Robbins are expecting their second child later this year. The couple welcomed their first child in 2020. While fans were thrilled for Panabaker and her growing family, there have been some questions about what her pregnancy could mean for the remainder of Season 8, which is still filming in Vancouver. Now, a new report indicates that everything is on track for Panabaker to appear through the remainder of the season — including the June 29th season finale.

TVLine reports that Panabaker will be appearing through the rest of the season. Panabaker also directs episode 17 for Season 8 as well. Panabaker herself seems to confirm this as well in a recent Instagram post in which she updated fans on the series, revealing on Monday that she was working on episode 19 and that work on episode 20, the Season 8 finale, had also just begun with another unit. She also confirmed that while there is going to be a Season 9, she doesn’t know much about it at this time.

Confirmation that Panabaker will be on The Flash through the end of Season 8 comes following news that another original cast member, Jesse L. Martin, is departing The Flash as a series regular after 8 seasons. On Wednesday, Deadline reported that Martin has signed on to head up NBC’s new pilot for The Irrational and that his 2022-2023 schedule will allow him to appear in up to five episodes of Season 9 of The Flash. Additionally, The Hollywood Reporter also reported that The Flash may end its overall run with an abbreviated Season 9 with a shortened season bringing the currently longest-running Arrowverse series to a close.

The Flash, along with a handful of other series, was given an early renewal by The CW back in March. Superman & Lois was also renewed at that time, while the fates of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman were both left unresolved, prompting fans of both series to campaign online for the shows to be renewed for the 2022-2023 season and prompting some speculation that the Arrowverse may itself be coming to an end next season.

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

Are you glad Panabaker will continue to appear through the remaining episodes of Season 8? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!