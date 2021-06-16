The Flash: Rayo de Luz Preview Released

✖

The CW has released a preview for "Rayo de Luz", the fourteenth episode of The Flash's seventh season. The episode is set to air on Tuesday, June 22nd. The title of the episode translates to "ray of light" and it is a fitting title considering the episode will see the return of Ultraviolet (Alexa Barajas). Real name Esperanza Garcia, Ultraviolet is Allegra's (Kayla Compton) cousin who has been a threat to Team Flash since her introduction as a member of Black Hole last season. She also was part of Eva McCulloch's team, but despite this, Allegra is determined to not give up on her cousin even though said cousin has tried to kill her at every turn as Chester points out in the preview.

Complicating matters for the team, it appears that Barry (Grant Gustin) will be out of the picture for a bit leaving Team Flash without The Flash should things go awry with Allegra. According to the official episode synopsis, "Rayo de Luz" will also see Joe (Jesse L. Martin) continue his investigation of Kristen Kramer (Carmen Moore). Joe had previously believed Kramer to be a good cop despite disagreeing with her ideologies, but this week he discovered something that led him to believe she might actually be working for the enemy. You can check out the preview for yourself below as well as the official episode synopsis.

DANIELLE PANABAKER DIRECTS – When Ultraviolet (guest star Alexa Barajas) returns to Central City, Allegra (Kayla Compton) is determined to find her cousin and change her heart, Meanwhile, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) finds evidence that Kristen Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) may not be the good cop she appears to be. Danielle Panabaker directed the episode with story by Jess Carson and teleplay by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.

The episode will also be the third directed by series star Danielle Panabaker, who previously helmed Season 6's "License to Elongate" and Season 4's "Godspeed".

"I think [my experience on the show] has certainly helped me," Panabaker told ComicBook.com about directing the show back in 2019. "I think that's one of the reasons that really made me want to direct as well, because having been on the show for so long and having paid attention, I felt that I probably had a leg up on any new directors who were coming in. It's a very specific language, and I understood it just by the fact that I have been around for so long and have been paying attention. I think it also did help me with the cast because they know that I've been in the trenches with them, and I also intimately know their storylines in a way that, again, a new director coming in has probably seen a dozen or so episodes, and I lived them with them in a very different way."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7 con The CW. "Rayo de Luz" debuts June 22nd.