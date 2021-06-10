The Flash "Rayo de Luz" Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the synopsis for "Rayo de Luz", the fourteenth episode of The Flash's seventh season. The episode will air on Tuesday, June 22nd and the title translates to "ray of light", which is fitting as it will see the return of Ultraviolet (Alexa Barajas) to Central City. As viewers may recall, Ultraviolet is Esperanza Garcia, Allegra's (Kayla Compton) cousin who has been an antagonist for Team Flash first as a member of Black Hole and then as part of Eva McCulloch's team. Despite this, Allegra isn't willing to give up on her cousin and the synopsis says that she will try to find her and change her heart.

The episode will also see Joe (Jesse L. Martin) continue his investigation of Kristen Kramer (Carmen Moore). To this point, Joe has felt that Kristen is fundamentally a good cop even if he strongly disagrees with her ideologies, but it seems that now he will find something to make him question her completely. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below.

DANIELLE PANABAKER DIRECTS – When Ultraviolet (guest star Alexa Barajas) returns to Central City, Allegra (Kayla Compton) is determined to find her cousin and change her heart, Meanwhile, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) finds evidence that Kristen Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) may not be the good cop she appears to be. Danielle Panabaker directed the episode with story by Jess Carson and teleplay by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.

The episode will be the third directed by series star Danielle Panabaker, who previously helmed Season 6's "License to Elongate" and Season 4's "Godspeed".

"I think [my experience on the show] has certainly helped me," Panabaker told ComicBook.com about directing the show back in 2019. "I think that's one of the reasons that really made me want to direct as well, because having been on the show for so long and having paid attention, I felt that I probably had a leg up on any new directors who were coming in. It's a very specific language, and I understood it just by the fact that I have been around for so long and have been paying attention. I think it also did help me with the cast because they know that I've been in the trenches with them, and I also intimately know their storylines in a way that, again, a new director coming in has probably seen a dozen or so episodes, and I lived them with them in a very different way."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7 con The CW. "Rayo de Luz" debuts June 22nd.