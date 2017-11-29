‘The Flash’ Recap With Spoilers: “Crisis on Earth-X, Part 3”

“Crisis on Earth-X, Part 3” starts at the concentration camp on Earth-X. The group begins to think of ideas on how to get out when they realize that the necklaces the Earth-X villains put on them dampened their powers.

Back at STAR Labs, Cisco wakes up to find out he’s been put in the holding cells in the bottom of the facility. Wells, Caitlin, and the rest of Team Arrow have been imprisoned.

Upstairs, Thawne and Overgirl have chained Kara to an operating table. They’ve finished their project of creating an artificial red sun, dampening Kara’s powers so that they could soften her skin and start the heart transplant in an attempt to save Overgirl.

Iris and Felicity are crawling through the ducts and overhear Thawne’s plan for taking Kara’s heart. Iris realizes they just have to get to the pipeline and shut off the power to the holding cells, allowing Cisco and company to escape.

On Earth-X, a siren starts going off and the heroes try finding out what it means. The prisoners there before them huddle closer to the fence as a Nazi version of Detective Lance walks in.

Lance and his Nazi henchmen round up the heroes and take them out to an open field, they’re going to use a firing squad to kill them all. As soon as the firing squad gets ready to fire their guns, Snart — the Citizen Cold version — shows up and freezes their weapons.

Act II

The group is joined by a prisoner they met within the fence earlier, and he mentions something to Snart about having taken his time — he’s The Ray, and the two work together on Earth-X.

Snart frees The Ray from his power-dampening necklace and the group’s able to escape the concentration camp and go back to the Freedom Fighters’ base.

Back at STAR Labs, the red sun continues weakening Kara, who’s forced to listen to Overgirl go on a diatribe.

Iris and Felicity get to the pipeline and take out a pair of Nazi guards as they work on trying to get Cisco and the rest of prisoners out of their holding cells. Felicity mentions to send a distress call to the Legends.

The Ray and Citizen Cold take Oliver, Sara, Barry, Jax, Stein, and Alex to their base, where The Ray reveals that Oliver’s evil doppelganger is the Fuhrer. The Ray reveals he’s from Earth-1 as well. He shares a schematic of the breach the Nazis took the heroes through, and they ask for directions back, but are interrupted by the Earth-X version of Winn, who wants to blow the breach up.

Act III

Snart greets Winn as General Schott, who explains that this is the only opportunity they have to separate the Fuhrer from his army, and says the final order is to blow up the gate. Alex takes Winn to the side and tries persuading him to let them go back to Earth-1 through the breach, but the Freedom Fighter General disagrees and prohibits the team from traveling through the breach.

Stein apologizes to Jax for wanting to separate Firestorm so badly, admitting he never took Jax’s feelings about wanting to remain powered into effect.

Sara stops Alex as she’s trying to find a weapon, trying to talk her down from going on a suicidal mission to the heavily guarded breach.

Snart and The Ray talk about the breach situation and eventually agree to help to Earth-1 heroes out, even against Winn’s orders.

Act IV

The crew gets together at the Freedom Fights base and begins discussing their mission to the breach. After seeing them strategize, Winn decides to give the group one hour to go through the breach, otherwise he’ll blow the place up.

Back at STAR Labs on Earth-1, Thawne begins the procedure, but is interrupted by Kara, who says that her cousin will find him and kill him. As she distracts Thawne, Felicity and Iris are able to cut the power to the facility, disabling all of Thawne’s tools needed for the procedure.

Felicity and Iris are able to get to the operating area and rescue Kara, but they’re stopped by the elevator and recaptured by the Nazis.

Pretending to be his evil doppelganger, the Fuhrer, Oliver and the crew are able to sneak into the facility where the breach is located.

Act V

Inside the facility, Nazi Lance reveals that their Doomsday device is built to look like the Earth-1 Waverider, which Lance orders to be breached over to Earth-1 and Oliver — not wanting to reveal he’s the Earth-1 counterpart of the Fuhrer — agrees with the move.

Oliver orders Lance out of the room, but Lance isn’t sold on the real identity of Oliver. Lance brings in Felicity’s doppelganger for Oliver to assassinate to prove he was the Fuhrer, and Oliver refuses to carry out the assassination, blowing his cover.

Oliver’s able to clear the room, but the remote control for the breach has been compromised.

Winn sees that the Nazis have sent their Doomsday weapon through the breach and not wanting to wait the full hour he promised the group, he radios to Citizen Cold that he’s going to move forward with destroying the facility ahead of schedule.

Act VI

Thawne finds Felicity and threatens to kill her if she doesn’t turn the power back on. Right as he’s about to phase his hand through Felicity, Kara walks in and offers herself up for the transplant in exchange for keeping Felicity alive.

A hesitant Felicity gives the power code to Thawne, who uses it to enable the power again.

Back on Earth-X, Snart informs the group that Winn has sent the Earth-X version of Red Tornado to destroy the facility. Knowing they’re running out of time, the group suits up to take on the Nazis guarding the breach.

The group breaks into the breach location and begin taking down the guards. With everyone else fighting, Jax and Stein decide to separate as Firestorm so that they can open the breach more efficiently.

Outside of the facility, Barry and The Ray are working on disabling Red Tornado so that he doesn’t flatten the facility, but the pair aren’t able to stop the android and it flies off.

Back inside the facility, Stein tries making a break for the breach controls but is shot from behind.