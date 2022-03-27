The Flash: “Reckless” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Reckless”, the tenth episode of The Flash‘s eighth season. The episode will air on Wednesday, April 6th. The episode will see Team Flash continuing to deal with the threat of the “Black Flame”. This week’s episode saw Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) investigate a murder in which the victim was burned to death by a meta and while Jaco Birch/The Hotness was initially suspected, Team Flash discovered they were dealing with someone else with a different and potentially more dangerous set of powers — though who that meta is remains a mystery.

According to the episode synopsis, “Reckless” will see Frost (Danielle Panabaker) try to stop “Black Flame” which complicates Barry’s efforts to keep the team safe. The episode will also see Iris attempt to help a teen girl, though her efforts also don’t exactly work out as she might plan. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below and then read on for the photos.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“WITH BATED BREATH — Barry’s (Grant Gustin) desire to keep Team Flash safe is tested when Frost (Danielle Panabaker) recklessly courts danger as she tries to stop the “Black Flame, meanwhile Iris, (Candice Patton) tries to help a teen girl reunite with her mother but unintentionally does more harm than good. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Kellie Cyrus directed the episode written by Jess Carson.”

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 9/7c on The CW. “Reckless” airs April 6th.

