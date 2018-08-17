‘Riverdale’ and ‘The Flash’ Win Big at Teen Choice Awards

The Teen Choice Awards are happening tonight in Los Angeles and when it comes to The CW’s Riverdale and The Flash, there are a lot of surfboard awards to carry home. Both shows won big at tonight’s awards.

The two shows won 12 awards between them. The Flash won Choice Action TV Show while series star Grant Gustin won Choice Action TV Actor. Riverdale, on the other hand, won in every category it was nominated in. It’s a repeat of the 2017 Teen Choice Awards where the show did the same. You can check out its list of this year’s award wins below.

Choice Drama TV Show – Riverdale

Choice TV Villain – Mark Consuelos

Choice Hissy Fit – Madeleine Petsch

Choice Breakout TV Star – Vanessa Morgan

Choice Scene Stealer – Vanessa Morgan

Choice TV Ship – Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse

Choice Liplock – Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse

Choice Drama TV Actress – Lili Reinhart

Choice Male Hottie – Cole Sprouse

Choice Drama TV Actor – Cole Sprouse

And if fans found a lot to love in Riverdale‘s second season, the upcoming third should be an equally wild ride. Last season ended with Archie Andrews (Apa) arrested and thrown in jail after being framed by Hiram Lodge (Consuelos) for a murder he didn’t commit. The third season will pick up the threads of that storyline as well as see the show explore quite a bit more including a cult-like storyline teased at in the trailer released at San Diego Comic-Con last month.

“Alice and Polly kind of attack [Betty], and their new weird spirituality with the Farm makes them tell her that she needs to listen to her soul and really confront her problems,” Reinhart explained. “And so Betty wants to stay far, far away from them.”

As for The Flash, Barry (Gustin) will have his own craziness to deal with in that show’s upcoming fifth season with the show’s Mystery Girl having been revealed to be his daughter with Iris (Candice Patton) from the future — Nora.

The Flash returns Tuesday, October 9th at 8/7c and Riverdale returns Wednesday, October 10th at 8/7c on The CW.