‘The Flash’: Ralph Dibny Needs a Superhero Name in “The Elongated Knight Rises” Clip

The CW has released a new clip from “The Elongated Knight Rises”, the eleventh episode of The Flash‘s fourth season.

The scene sees Central City trying to make do without The Flash, now that Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) is in prison. The CCPD is seen dealing with some sort of hostage situation, in which the culprit gives a comically long list of demands. This gives Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer) just enough time to help free the hostages, and then face off against the perp.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Once he does, Dibny quickly realizes that he needs a proper superhero name, and frantically asks Team Flash for help. Before they can, Dibny is left with the perp’s bomb vest, which ends up detonating in a pretty creative way.

“The learning curve from zero to hero is a pretty big one.” Sawyer told reporters during a set visit last year. “It takes most of the episode for him to get there. It’s tricky because Ralph was not, you know, a bad guy but has just gone on this path. And so coming back from that has been tricky. And also kind of the animosity with Barry has been tricky for him too, but it’s given us a lot of opportunities to play off of that.”

“And just now getting these powers it’s sort of like winning the lottery, like ‘I’ll buy an island, I’ll do this, I’ll do that’.” Sawyer continued. “It’s like whoa [but] take it easy. It’s kind of like learning that there’s risks that come with that too.”

And while the clip shows Ralph in his grey/purple suit, Sawyer has previously hinted that the costume will evolve.

“It’s a little hard to get into, but it’s fun to wear actually.” Sawyer added. “It does not leave much to the imagination, but putting it on is fun and it lends itself to a lot of comedy, a lot of moments there with that.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.