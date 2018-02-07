‘The Flash’ Drops a Clever Reference to Elongated Man’s Comic Origins in “True Colors”

Tonight’s The Flash included unexpected deaths, new surprises, and a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Easter egg.

Early in tonight’s episode, Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man (Hartley Sawyer) discovered he had the power to shapeshift into other people, if he thinks about them really intensely. Before using this in a surprising way in the episode’s end, Ralph used it to impersonate Gregory Wolfe (Richard Brooks) as a way to help get Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) out of danger.

While Ralph-as-Wolfe was testing out his abilities at a bar, he ordered a “Gingold on the rocks.” And for those who are familiar with Ralph’s comic origins, that reference is pretty near perfect.

In the comics, Gingold is a soft drink, which is made from the juice of the Gingo fruit. The fruit was believed to make people more elastic, something that Ralph wanted to investigate. Ralph distilled the fruit juice and drank it, leading to his permanent elastic powers.

Ralph’s origins on The Flash don’t seem to involve Gingold (unless he was actually drinking it while on the infamous meta bus), making this Easter egg even more fitting. And in a way, it further illustrates the show’s process of adapting Ralph for live-action.

“I think the most challenging thing of getting into the role was knowing what the character was on page, knowing what we had talked about, what I had done in the audition, what I wanted, what they wanted, how the character is in the comics because he is, you know, a zanier sort of character,” Sawyer told reporters during a set visit last year. “There’s not a…there is some grounding to the Elongated Man stuff, but it tends to be a lot more fun. You know, zany.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.