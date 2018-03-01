‘The Flash’ Introduces Pocket Dimensions in “Subject 9”

Tonight’s episode of The Flash gave fans quite a lot to process, including the introduction of a unique aspect of the DC Comics universe.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Flash, “Subject 9”, below!

“Subject 9” saw Team Flash tracking down Izzy Bowin/The Fiddler (Miranda MacDougall), a country music artist with the ability to manipulate sound. As they explained to Izzy, she was one of the “bus metas” created by Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker, and he would be searching after her to be able to steal her powers and possibly her body as well.

Ultimately, Team Flash ended up losing Izzy, as DeVoe took over her body as a new host. The team went to Star Labs, trying to figure out what to do next, when Cisco Ramon/Vibe (Carlos Valdes) revealed his latest findings. As he explained, DeVoe’s secret lab — which fans have been treated to all season long — actually exists inside a pocket dimension, a separate fold in reality which DeVoe can come and go from as he pleases.

For DC fans, this concept is pretty familiar, as it largely ties to the early comic appearances on the Legion of Super-Heroes. The “Pocket Universe” was created by the Time Trapper (a character who, coincidentally, has arguably had a role in Legends‘ current season), as a way to control the Legion in a post-Crisis on Infinite Earths world. While the events of Crisis would have technically wiped the Legion from existence, this dimension — dubbed Earth-23, allowed them to carry on, and for the Time Trapper to essentially recreate Earth-1’s version of Superboy.

So, what does this new development mean for The Flash? For one thing, it makes DeVoe a little bit easier to locate, although there’s no telling how Team Flash will figure out how to do that.

And the mere introduction of pocket dimensions could very well be a game-changer for the Arrowverse, and the impact that certain things have going forward. As it is, an argument can be made that the Arrowverse timeline is basically imploding around itself, something that the introduction of pocket dimensions will only further complicate.

After all, depending on how easily the DeVoes were able to access it in the first place, pocket dimensions could have plenty of uses within the Arrowverse. It could give presumed-dead characters a sort of hiding place, it could introduce more “Star City 2046”-esque alternate realities, and it will overall impact the state of the Arrowverse’s growing multiverse.

What do you think of this latest revelation, The Flash fans? Sound off in the comments below.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.