‘The Flash’: Iris Brings Back SPOILER in “Run Iris, Run”

Iris got to play the speedster hero in tonight’s episode of The Flash, but while her time as Central City’s hero was brief, it wasn’t just Barry Allen’s speedster that returned by episode’s end.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Flash, “Run Iris, Run”, below.

Something fans have The CW have noticed this season is that Iris (Candice Patton) no longer works for Central City Picture News. Instead, Iris has taken up running Team Flash as her profession, something she explicitly acknowledges in “Run Iris, Run”. But while Iris appears to have voluntarily changed her career, it becomes obvious that she misses that part of her life — especially after Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) points out that Iris doesn’t ever put her life on the line for the team. She even tells Barry that she misses being out in the thick of things.

She gets the chance, suiting up to save Central City from a man with massive fire powers threatening to ignite the city with his massive thermal tornado — she manages to create a targeted tidal wave to douse him, putting out his flames without harming any of the buildings nearby. However, despite technically have the opportunity to keep Barry’s speedster powers, Iris gives it up, and at the end of the episode we see why. The whole experience with having powers has reignited Iris’ passion for writing and journalism and, with the day saved and the West-Allens settling in for a quiet night at home, Iris reveals to Barry that she’s decided to go back to it, resurrecting her old blog “Saved by The Flash.”

Originally called “The Streak Lives”, Iris’ blog was something Iris created back in the show’s first season to document appearances of the then-mysterious speedster. She later gave up the blog to go to work at Central City Picture News. Now, it seems like Iris is getting back to basics as she returns to writing. It’s something that Patton told reporters after a press screening (via TV Line) that her experience with Barry’s speed helped her rediscover.

“Having Barry’s powers for an episode really made her realize what she’s passionate about,” Patton said. “She understands that Barry having speed is what gets him up in the morning and is what he’s passionate about. I think it reignited for her that she still has to find that, and that journalism is the thing that she kind of put to the side to take up the mantle at STAR Labs, but it’s still a part of her, and it’s still the reason that she wakes up.”

However, fans will have to wait a little bit to see Journalist Iris back in action again. The series won’t return again until April.

