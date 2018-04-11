DC

‘The Flash’ Fans React to Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes’ Cameo in “Null and Annoyed”

The Flash returned from a month-long break tonight — and it dropped a pretty nerdy cameo in the process.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Flash, “Null and Annoyed”, below!

Tonight’s episode saw Team Flash trying to track down Janet Petty/Null (Bethany Brown), a thief with the metahuman ability to manipulate gravity. The first inkling they got of Null being in Central City came after the local museum was robbed, something that audiences got to see firsthand.

Null stole a very securely-guarded tiara from the museum, which was being transported by two bumbling security guards, played by Kevin Smith (who directed the episode) and Jason Mewes. While Smith and Mewes’ were never given official monikers, the two were very clearly a homage to the pair’s characters of Jay and Silent Bob.

“We shot a scene, Jason and I, where we play two security guards in The Flash,Smith explained earlier this year. “And it’s not Jay and Silent Bob, but Jason speaks and I don’t. So there you go.”

Considering the amount of nerd love for Jay and Silent Bob, and the way that the cameo was executed within the episode, fans have been pretty excited about it online. Here’s a roundup of some of those reactions.

